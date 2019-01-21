Twi-lights: The best of Wolves vs. Suns
Derrick Rose scored 29 of his 31 points in the second half and hit an 18-footer with 0.6 seconds left to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to a wild 116-114 win over the Phoenix Suns.
Check out all the highlights below.
KAT cleans up!
Never a doubt
"OOOOOOOH HE ELEVATES IT!!!"
That's 28 points for KAT in the first half
🌹x 2
.@Timberwolves lead!!!
"Where would the Wolves be without Derrick Rose?"
WOLVES WIN
The @Timberwolves' Derrick Rose on his go-ahead bucket: "It all comes from my teammates."
Another look at that 🌹 winner and more highlights from the #TWolves' win over the Suns
They'll take the win, but Taj Gibson says the @Timberwolves can do better
.@Timberwolves head coach Ryan Saunders on Derrick Rose's huge night against the Suns
