Twi-lights: The best of Wolves vs. Mavs
In their first home game since Ryan Saunders was named interim coach, the Timberwolves couldn’t complete a fourth quarter comeback, falling to the Mavericks 119-115.
Check out the highlights:
KAT WITH THE EXCLAMATION POINT
Karl-Anthony Towns is HOOPING.
Karl.
Anthony.
Towns.
Andrew Wiggins elevates for the two hand slam! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/IPGCQgLl86
The @Timberwolves have come out of the locker room swinging!
OKOGIE FOR THREE! 👌
Grandma Thompson got her Andrew Wiggins’ jersey signed tonight 🙌 pic.twitter.com/KCMgTZ1IIa
🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/5HlJkk9P9l
The comeback falls just short.
KAT: 30 pts, 11 reb
Rose: 21 pts, 5 assists
Gibson: 10 pts, 15 reb
