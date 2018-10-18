Twi-lights: The best of Wolves at Spurs
The Minnesota Timberwolves came up short in the season opener, falling 112-108 to the San Antonio Spurs, but there were plenty of highlights to go around.
Check out some of the top plays from Wednesday’s game.
Wiggins for 3️⃣
Stream the @Timberwolves on the FOX Sports app:https://t.co/NfgNVqbYgT pic.twitter.com/vYyoyujCsM
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 18, 2018
ANOTHER 3 for Wiggins!
Watch the @Timberwolves on the FOX Sports app:https://t.co/NfgNVqbYgT pic.twitter.com/FMxN6nTtFl
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 18, 2018
JEFF TEAGUE 😤
Stream tonight's @Timberwolves game on the FOX Sports app:https://t.co/NfgNVqbYgT pic.twitter.com/w34f2nz65C
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 18, 2018
Wiggins goes coast-to-coast to give the #Twolves the lead ✊ pic.twitter.com/2mC8Aysb4R
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 18, 2018
Wiggins with the hustle.
Taj with the finish. pic.twitter.com/2gsp6QC7vo
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 18, 2018
Smooth floater for Tyus Jones to put the #Twolves back on top. pic.twitter.com/andVpFMs83
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 18, 2018
Tom Thibodeau following the #Twolves' season-opening loss to the Spurs: "The spirit was good" pic.twitter.com/RTwBKncYqS
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 18, 2018
Andrew Wiggins had 20 points and 6 rebounds in the #Twolves' season opener: "We had fight" pic.twitter.com/uaYZiGsAKd
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 18, 2018