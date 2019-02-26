Twi-lights: The best of Wolves vs. Kings

Karl-Anthony Towns was dominant in his return from concussion protocol to help the Timberwolves stave off the Kings.

Check out the highlights:

KAT throws down the windmill! 👀 pic.twitter.com/XKUXdf5YuI — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 26, 2019

KARL.

ANTHONY.

TOWNS. “HE IS A BAD MAN” pic.twitter.com/5jJYfLsk9x — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 26, 2019

Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and a pair of monster jams in the first half. He joins @MarneyGellner at the break. pic.twitter.com/e6cJURwgWt — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 26, 2019

.@1Tyus kisses it off the glass 👌 pic.twitter.com/RiLXPjJFyp — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 26, 2019