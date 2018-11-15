Twi-lights: The best of Wolves vs. Pelicans
Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins each had big nights to lead the Timberwolves past the Pelicans. The game was also Minnesota’s first with new forwards Robert Covington and Dario Saric. Check out the highlights:
.@Teague0 drops a dime to @TajGibson22 👌
.@Holla_At_Rob33 drains a triple for his first points in a @Timberwolves uniform 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JcRB2zfJyl
☔️☔️☔️
It’s raining 3s at @TargetCenterMN!
Welcome to Minnesota, @dariosaric!
Andrew Wiggins says the #Twolves need to come out with the same energy in the second half pic.twitter.com/vMNl3BdoQh
.@Holla_At_Rob33 steal + bucket 💯
.@Holla_At_Rob33 is looking NICE in his debut ✊ pic.twitter.com/kKnhEWrXn4
Minnesota loves @Holla_At_Rob33 already! pic.twitter.com/SE5OCCUBqJ
.@22Wiggins drains a huge triple to give the #Twolves the lead!
.@22Wiggins WITH AUTHORITY ‼️ pic.twitter.com/y6ryzS1EX5
.@Timberwolves get the win in Robert Covington and Dario Saric’s debuts.
