Twi-lights: The best of Wolves vs. Grizzles
Karl-Anthony Towns hit a buzzer-beating desperation shot in overtime to lift the Timberwolves over the Grizzlies 99-97.
Check out the highlights:
.@22Wiggins hits the fadeaway jumper
Gorgui ➡️ Wiggins for the two-handed slam
.@22Wiggins creates some space and drains the triple
Gorgui Dieng joins @MarneyGellner at the half: "We have to keep the foot on the gas"
.@CallMe_NonStop takes it coast-to-coast and the @Timberwolves are back on top!
Karl.
Anthony.
Towns.
First bucket in a @Timberwolves' uniform for @SiP03
KAT AT THE BUZZER! #WolvesWin
Karl-Anthony Towns' buzzer-beater lifted the @Timberwolves past the Grizzlies in OT
