Twi-lights: The best of Wolves vs. Bulls
Karl-Anthony Towns had 35 points and 22 rebounds to lead the Timberwolves past the Bulls. Check out the highlights:
.@Teague0 splashes home a triple 👌
📺 https://t.co/G0DUY3QV37 pic.twitter.com/8zGJUYen2y
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2018
.@drose muscles his way to an AND-1 💪
📺 https://t.co/G0DUY3QV37 pic.twitter.com/vR9tiNbfWM
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2018
#Twolves' Dario Saric had 8 points and 5 rebounds in nine minutes in the first half pic.twitter.com/kwVhzFgO4c
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2018
The streak continues.@KarlTowns has at least one made 3️⃣ in every game this season. #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/bDnPv2ZVOB
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2018
Teague finds Towns for the hammer 🔨 pic.twitter.com/qOJGxoo5JI
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2018
.@drose stays hot from downtown 👌 pic.twitter.com/DkIOxgydbP
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2018
.@KarlTowns had 35 PTS and 22 REB in the #Twolves' win over the Bulls.
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/dqk8v5kBac
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 25, 2018