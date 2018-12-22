Twi-lights: The best of Wolves at Spurs

It was a tough night for Minnesota in San Antonio, but there were some bright spots like Jeryd Bayless scoring his first points in a Timberwolves uniform.

Check out the highlights:

KAT from deep and the #Twolves are on a 14-6 run! 📺 https://t.co/E26kTcsix5 pic.twitter.com/NIz4nUNNeW — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2018