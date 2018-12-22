Twi-lights: The best of Wolves at Spurs
It was a tough night for Minnesota in San Antonio, but there were some bright spots like Jeryd Bayless scoring his first points in a Timberwolves uniform.
Check out the highlights:
.@1Tyus floater game strong 👌
📺
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2018
.@dariosaric TO THE RIM! #AllEyesNorth
📺
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2018
.@dariosaric won't be denied 💪
📺
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2018
KAT from deep and the #Twolves are on a 14-6 run!
📺
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2018
Andrew Wiggins led the #Twolves with 15 points in a 124-98 loss to the Spurs
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/haXy3gfooZ
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 22, 2018