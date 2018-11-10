Twi-lights: The best of Wolves at Kings
Karl-Anthony Towns had a season-high 39 points and 19 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Timberwolves fell to the Kings 121-110.
Catch up on the best highlights:
A bucket to go along with rebound No. 3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ for @KarlTowns
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 10, 2018
19 first half points for @KarlTowns 🔥
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 10, 2018
.@KarlTowns dishin’ out dimes too!
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 10, 2018
.@KarlTowns had 29 points and eight rebounds … in the first half.
“If we play some transition defense, we can open this game up” pic.twitter.com/2jquIYCrKz
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 10, 2018
.@CallMe_NonStop turns on the jets 💨
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 10, 2018
.@drose takes it coast-to-coast 👀 pic.twitter.com/2AC0av8De6
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 10, 2018
🗣 OUT OF THAT MAN’S WAY.@KarlTowns has a game-high 37 PTS. pic.twitter.com/6OchxXCrVu
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 10, 2018
“THAT WAS COLD BLOODED.” – @JimPeteHoops pic.twitter.com/o2hz5ISdZ8
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 10, 2018
KAT went off for 39 PTS in the #Twolves‘ loss to the Kings.
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UBRLV9SvMh
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 10, 2018