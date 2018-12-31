Twi-lights: The best of Wolves at Heat

Karl-Anthony Towns had a monster game, pouring in 34 points to go along with 19 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks to lead Minnesota past Miami.

Catch up on the highlights:

