Twi-lights: The best of Wolves at Heat
Karl-Anthony Towns had a monster game, pouring in 34 points to go along with 19 rebounds, seven assists and six blocks to lead Minnesota past Miami.
Catch up on the highlights:
Dario Saric had 8 points and 4 rebounds in just 10 minutes in the first half.
KAT WILL NOT BE DENIED
Karl-Anthony Town's stat line in the @Timberwolves' win: 34 points, 18 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 blocks 😳
