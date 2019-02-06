Twi-lights: The best of Wolves at Grizzlies

Karl-Anthony Towns had a game-high 26 points and Dario Saric added 22 in the Timberwolves’ 108-106 loss to Memphis.

Check out the highlights:

T O U G H 💪 📺 https://t.co/jDvOvNnkBm pic.twitter.com/ZnGbTBTzZL — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 6, 2019