Twi-lights: The best of Wolves at Clippers

All five starters scored in double figures, but the Minnesota Timberwolves couldn’t slow down Tobias Harris and the Clippers in a 120-109 loss. Catch up on the highlights:

.@1Tyus is too nice with it pic.twitter.com/l8kVZVotZV — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 6, 2018

.@KarlTowns leads the @Timberwolves with 16 points and 10 boards at the half: “We’re doing a great job offensively, we just have to get it done on the defensive end” pic.twitter.com/dkOm5RQhca — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 6, 2018