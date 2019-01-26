Twi-lights: The best of Wolves at Jazz
Karl-Anthony Towns poured in 33 points and Andrew Wiggins added 21 in the Timberwolves’ 106-102 loss to Utah.
Check out the highlights:
KAT opens the scoring in Salt Lake City.
Bayless for threeeee!
.@22Wiggins takes it coast-to-coast!
Gorgui Dieng had 8 points in the first half: "We just need to be patient and follow the game plan"
Wiggins finds Taj for the THROWDOWN
JOSH OKOGIE ON A POGO STICK
The @Timberwolves made a roaring comeback, but fell just short to the Jazz.
