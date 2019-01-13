Twi-lights: The best from Timberwolves vs. Pelicans
Catch up on the best highlights and interviews from the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ win over the New Orleans Pelicans:
2-1 in the Ryan Saunders era. #AllEyesNorth
Check out the highlights ⤵ pic.twitter.com/LtgVc0YpOU
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2019
The rook gets the @Timberwolves started!
Tune in:
📺 @fsnorth
📱 #FOXSportsApp https://t.co/hZuQ2taJkS pic.twitter.com/R4xDyUIiZK
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2019
You better think twice about posting up @KarlTowns. #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/YeEpjOjOmy
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2019
🔒 Tyus is locked in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/08yv1EGXIw
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2019
Lol @TajGibson22 pic.twitter.com/9hqZXSiZBX
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2019
Wiggins from the corner! #AllEyesNorth
Tune in:
📺 @fsnorth
📱 #FOXSportsApp https://t.co/hZuQ2taJkS pic.twitter.com/myLAggEPmF
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2019
WOLVES ON THE RUN! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/u8K4jc3JRe
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2019
“WHOAAAA DARIOOOOOO!” #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/r8u0WZILqZ
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2019
😸🔨😸🔨😸🔨 pic.twitter.com/xI3uE9oScj
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2019
THIS IS @KARLTOWNS‘ WORLD WE’RE JUST LIVING IN IT pic.twitter.com/0VgEm4YtOu
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2019
Our WildKAT > Their Wildcat pic.twitter.com/xV2MoSwxuA
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2019
Goodness. pic.twitter.com/8ep3WOwS3E
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2019
.@KarlTowns grabbed 27 (yes, TWENTY-SEVEN) rebounds to beat New Orleans.
“Flip built this house, and we’re just trying to keep growing every single day.” pic.twitter.com/wQGm2bmsB6
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2019
2-1 in the Ryan Saunders era. #AllEyesNorth
Check out the highlights ⤵ pic.twitter.com/LtgVc0YpOU
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2019
Great stuff here from Ryan Saunders on KAT’s big night, a bounce-back game for Dario and Luol Deng’s impact in a win ⤵ pic.twitter.com/JQgXAj1874
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) January 13, 2019