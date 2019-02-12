Twi-lights: Wolves vs. Clippers

Derrick Rose scored 22 points off the bench in his return from injury to lead the Timberwolves past the Clippers.

Check out the highlights:

Taj Gibson goes to work down low 💪💪 📺 https://t.co/sfWd8VUEen pic.twitter.com/0XHNv3xbAA — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 12, 2019

.@Teague0 with a little shake and bake! 😱 pic.twitter.com/g65OTijn4u — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 12, 2019

Luol Deng had nine points in the first half for the @Timberwolves. He joins @MarneyGellner at the break. pic.twitter.com/fMmWHpNOJN — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 12, 2019