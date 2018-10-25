Twi-lights: The best from Timberwolves at Raptors

This rookie seems pretty good, eh?

Josh Okogie, the 20th overall pick in April’s draft, starred yet again in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 112-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. He tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes of action. Okogie began the night 0-for-8 from the field but straightened out in the second half, opening some eyes with a highlight-reel dunk in Toronto.

Take a look:

OKOGIE’S JUMPING OUT OF THE GYM!!! 😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/AIrJGCGr1k — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 25, 2018