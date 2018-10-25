Twi-lights: The best from Timberwolves at Raptors
This rookie seems pretty good, eh?
Josh Okogie, the 20th overall pick in April’s draft, starred yet again in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ 112-105 loss to the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. He tallied 10 points, 10 rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes of action. Okogie began the night 0-for-8 from the field but straightened out in the second half, opening some eyes with a highlight-reel dunk in Toronto.
Take a look:
Jimmy vs. Kawhi
Advantage: @JimmyButler pic.twitter.com/SyTZpBT99L
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 24, 2018
.@KarlTowns has other plans for this shot. #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/xlYFHrSwJ7
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 24, 2018
.@drose is EVERYWHERE! 👀@Timberwolves | #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/CAirVDKRDz
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 25, 2018
OKOGIE’S JUMPING OUT OF THE GYM!!!
😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/AIrJGCGr1k
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 25, 2018
Thibs was concerned about the #Twolves’ slow start and thought they didn’t get to the free-throw line enough during the loss to Toronto. pic.twitter.com/UA6amdxnd7
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 25, 2018