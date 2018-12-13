Twi-lights: Wolves at Kings
The Minnesota Timberwolves put six in double figures in their loss to the Sacramento Kings.
Catch up on all the best highlights:
What a finish by @KarlTowns 👀
📺 https://t.co/42fISMm5jk pic.twitter.com/10EjuRgUPU
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 13, 2018
Silky smooth, @Wiggins22 👌
📺 https://t.co/42fISMm5jk pic.twitter.com/nXTe6JRdNs
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 13, 2018
The big man can shoot!
That's 2️⃣8️⃣ consecutive games with a made 3 for Karl-Anthony Towns. pic.twitter.com/PslHDQu4NE
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 13, 2018
Whatever works ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/JFFzbJGs2f
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 13, 2018
TAJ WITH AUTHORITY 😤
📺 https://t.co/42fISMm5jk pic.twitter.com/aJaeicyFZ7
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 13, 2018
TAJ WITH AUTHORITY 😤
📺 https://t.co/42fISMm5jk pic.twitter.com/aJaeicyFZ7
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 13, 2018
ANDREW. WIGGINS.
📺 https://t.co/42fISMm5jk pic.twitter.com/DJ1wds4rVA
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 13, 2018
The @Timberwolves put six in double figures in their loss to Sacramento.
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Uc2usS9Tdq
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 13, 2018