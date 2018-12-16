Twi-lights: The best from Wolves at Suns
The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped their fourth straight game in a 107-99 loss to the Phoenix Suns, but there were a few noteworthy highlights.
Check ’em out below:
.@drose poured in 25 points off the @Timberwolves‘ bench in Phoenix.
Full highlights ⤵ pic.twitter.com/MtZrWzEypF
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 16, 2018
The @Timberwolves are on the board in Phoenix!
Tune in:
📺 @fsnorth
📱 #FOXSportsApp https://t.co/4I66mWDeD8 pic.twitter.com/TiutE6BFrD
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 16, 2018
Step 🔙#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/pgja46RZEZ
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 16, 2018
Just chuck it up there! 🌹
📱 #FOXSportsApp https://t.co/4I66mWDeD8 pic.twitter.com/kUIGqeRdTW
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 16, 2018
BIG KAT 😼 pic.twitter.com/TiWyO9r8Wg
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 16, 2018
A 10/10 DIME@KarlTowns | #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/s1YT4Dz83s
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 16, 2018
2⃣1⃣ points
6⃣ rebounds@KarlTowns went off in the first half! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/Sb6TGmYlkb
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 16, 2018
RoCo triple! #AllEyesNorth
We’re back for the second half on @fsnorth pic.twitter.com/a5kTuemOrM
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 16, 2018
😘 off the glass!
Tune in:
📺 @fsnorth
📱 #FOXSportsApp https://t.co/4I66mWDeD8 pic.twitter.com/baOSKTvnpp
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 16, 2018
Nice find by @dariosaric! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/adStKlrYJi
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 16, 2018
Thibs on the #Twolves’ rough fourth quarter, offensive struggles and more: pic.twitter.com/bEMuR9j9ii
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 16, 2018
After a tough road trip, the #Twolves will return home to host the red-hot Kings. @FSNTomHanneman and Kevin Lynch preview the rematch in tonight’s #WolvesFastbreak: pic.twitter.com/h4o1U4A2dR
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 16, 2018