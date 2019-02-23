Twi-lights: The best of Wolves at Knicks
Led by Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson, the Timberwolves overcame the first missed game of Karl-Anthony Towns’ career to beat the Knicks
Check out the highlights:
.@22Wiggins splashes home a 3 to open the scoring for the @Timberwolves
📺 @fsnorth
📱 https://t.co/wpn62czoct pic.twitter.com/rAtCxjWvMm
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 23, 2019
.@ATolliver44 from downtown Manhattan 🌃
📺 @fsnorth
📱 https://t.co/wpn62czoct pic.twitter.com/kfngr64Ntn
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 23, 2019
TAJ GOES TO WORK 💪💪
📺 @fsnorth
📱 https://t.co/wpn62czoct pic.twitter.com/1Hpxv8LdqG
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 23, 2019
.@ATolliver44 had 11 points off the @Timberwolves‘ bench in the first half: “We have to play defense. That’s the biggest key to the game.” pic.twitter.com/cwjnRzLdyC
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 23, 2019
.@dariosaric drains another triple 🔥
📺 @fsnorth
📱 https://t.co/wpn62czoct pic.twitter.com/itEduceIw3
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 23, 2019
DERRICK ROSE 👀 pic.twitter.com/6fvLxa76KZ
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 23, 2019
Trademark Rose 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Fm53voVYEh
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 23, 2019
Derrick Rose and Anthony Tolliver combined for 36 points off the bench in @Timberwolves‘ win against the Knicks
Highlights ⤵ pic.twitter.com/BV2hLFpwid
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) February 23, 2019