Twi-lights: The best from Timberwolves at Warriors
Catch up on the best highlights and interviews from the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ 116-108 loss to the Golden State Warriors:
Curry scored 38 points, but @KarlTowns dropped 31 of his own. #AllEyesNorth
Full highlights from Oracle Arena ⤵ pic.twitter.com/8odMVQUaGH
Points.
Tune in:
📺 @fsnorth
📱 #FOXSportsApp https://t.co/8xPhHzqm4G pic.twitter.com/S7W2rQ5A7s
RoCo slams it home!! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/4JCLE1DlOe
.@Timberwolves hanging tight with the champs!
📱 #FOXSportsApp https://t.co/8xPhHzqm4G pic.twitter.com/D7KJeOYC2L
KAT ➡ The Homie
x2#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/p20HxswK2V
The @Timberwolves are down six points after two quarters in Oakland.
Tyus: “We just gotta stick with it.” pic.twitter.com/NIhSzPqXEn
Taj! We’re back for the second half on @fsnorth!
📱 #FOXSportsApp https://t.co/8xPhHzqm4G pic.twitter.com/PIPDxe8cQX
“Unbelievable!”@KarlTowns with the hang time AND the finish! 😱 pic.twitter.com/9vkFT5nQew
Rose & Tyus dishin’ it out! #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/UUWX1MLHiF
What was the difference in Monday’s loss to Golden State? Second-chance points.
Thibs with more: pic.twitter.com/DTpOPzWJoH
Kevin Lynch says the #Warriors’ 14 offensive rebounds “spelled big-time trouble” for the Wolves in a loss at Oracle Arena.#WolvesFastbreak pic.twitter.com/VA8HmrsVLM
