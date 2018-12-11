Twi-lights: The best from Timberwolves at Warriors

Catch up on the best highlights and interviews from the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ 116-108 loss to the Golden State Warriors:

Curry scored 38 points, but @KarlTowns dropped 31 of his own. #AllEyesNorth Full highlights from Oracle Arena ⤵ pic.twitter.com/8odMVQUaGH — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 11, 2018

The @Timberwolves are down six points after two quarters in Oakland. Tyus: “We just gotta stick with it.” pic.twitter.com/NIhSzPqXEn — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 11, 2018

“Unbelievable!”@KarlTowns with the hang time AND the finish! 😱 pic.twitter.com/9vkFT5nQew — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 11, 2018

What was the difference in Monday’s loss to Golden State? Second-chance points. Thibs with more: pic.twitter.com/DTpOPzWJoH — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 11, 2018