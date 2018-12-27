Twi-lights: The best from Timberwolves at Bulls
Catch up on the best highlights and interviews from the Minnesota Timberwolves‘ 119-94 win over Chicago.
Earned Edition uniforms, buckets from D-Rose and great calls from @MarneyGellner. #AllEyesNorth
Full highlights from a big win ⤵ pic.twitter.com/RE5V60zYKx
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2018
Points are on the scoreboard! @Timberwolves are in Chicago on @fsnorth.
Tune in:
📱#FOXsportsApp https://t.co/zUfSHRyPPH pic.twitter.com/shMYLY6EiB
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2018
We have a couple of questions for @drose.
1. How?
2. HOW?!?#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/nr2ghR5k2j
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2018
Just a kid from Chicago. #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/pb1exOWSlA
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2018
“I’M FLYING, JACK! I’M FLYING!”
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6ds2sQYtJX
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2018
Taj to Rose.
Tune in:
📺 @fsnorth
📱#FOXsportsApp https://t.co/zUfSHRyPPH pic.twitter.com/nzvX5daR1a
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2018
“WIGGINS, WIDE OPEN!” @MarneyGellner with the call, @22wiggins with the swish: pic.twitter.com/ILvEeJgfRU
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2018
More evidence @dariosaric loves hitting fourth-quarter 3s. #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/ui0ZcnAtkD
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2018
.@drose, right on cue 🙌 pic.twitter.com/5Is0Bs79GJ
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2018
🗣️ MVP! MVP! MVP!@drose hears the “MVP” chants at the free-throw line in Chicago 😁 pic.twitter.com/qP3WK2bF9K
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2018
🚨 THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨
Thibs has found a chair. #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/uWs46uYNgT
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2018
A great night in Chicago. #AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/Q9RCLT9Eku
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2018
The @Timberwolves are building something.@drose on “MVP” chants, team chemistry and two straight wins on the road: pic.twitter.com/F261ZdZapC
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) December 27, 2018