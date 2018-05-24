Twi-lights: Lynx vs. Stars
Take a look at highlights, as well as halftime and postgame interviews with Sylvia Fowles, who finished with the 23 points and 20 rebounds for the first 20-20 game in Minnesota Lynx history.
.@SylviaFowles opens the scoring for the @minnesotalynx 💪
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) May 24, 2018
.@Lindsay_13 from DOWNTOWN
Nothin’ but net for @MooreMaya
.@SylviaFowles had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 3 steals in the first half for the @minnesotalynx pic.twitter.com/tcLnexyfV1
Maya Moore 👀
.@SylviaFowles records the first 20-point/20-rebound game in @minnesotalynx history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VuH2Ox0AHu
.@SylviaFowles recorded the first 20-20 game in @minnesotalynx history and she gave all the credit to her teammates pic.twitter.com/nbpecQs6WE
