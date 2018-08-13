Twi-lights: Lynx vs. Storm
Take a look at highlights from the Minnesota Lynx’s 81-72 loss to the Seattle Storm.
.@SeimoneAugustus gets things started for the @minnesotalynx!
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/Uktbg4zL6z pic.twitter.com/4IaZK17GVs
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) August 12, 2018
.@MooreMaya drains the pull-up three in transition 🔥
Watch the @minnesotalynx on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/Uktbg4zL6z pic.twitter.com/uA77KBPPLY
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) August 12, 2018
.@MooreMaya from DOWNTOWN
Watch the #Lynx on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/Uktbg4zL6z pic.twitter.com/KvjsJirZUz
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) August 12, 2018
Maya Moore led the @minnesotalynx with 12 points and 7 boards in the first half pic.twitter.com/J1C9EwxhPT
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) August 12, 2018
.@SylviaFowles with the O-board and finish 💪
Watch the #Lynx on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/Uktbg4zL6z pic.twitter.com/x168kDjByE
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) August 13, 2018