Twi-lights: Jeff Teague puts on a show, Wolves improve to 7-3

For the first time since 2009, the Timberwolves have won five consecutive games after defeating the Hornets 112-94 and improving to 7-3 on the season. It’s the best 10-game start for Minnesota since the 2001-02 season.

Six Wolves scored in double-figures, but none more impressive than Jeff Teague who put on a show, at times looking like a magician. Teague dished out 12 assists to go along with 18 points to notch his fourth double-double in five games. He had seven assists in the first quarter alone.

Miss out on tonight's game? We have you covered with all the best highlights:

