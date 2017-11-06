Twi-lights: Jeff Teague puts on a show, Wolves improve to 7-3
For the first time since 2009, the Timberwolves have won five consecutive games after defeating the Hornets 112-94 and improving to 7-3 on the season. It’s the best 10-game start for Minnesota since the 2001-02 season.
Six Wolves scored in double-figures, but none more impressive than Jeff Teague who put on a show, at times looking like a magician. Teague dished out 12 assists to go along with 18 points to notch his fourth double-double in five games. He had seven assists in the first quarter alone.
Miss out on tonight’s game? We have you covered with all the best highlights:
Can the #Twolves win five in a row for the first time since 2009? They’re off to a good start!
WATCH #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/oBzvCaqlJ0 pic.twitter.com/A1HptEVBwN
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 6, 2017
Jeff Teague had 10 assists last night. He’s picking up right where he left off tonight!
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/oBzvCaqlJ0 pic.twitter.com/OqlzeQKqh7
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 6, 2017
Wiggins drains a three and the Hornets are forced to take a timeout!
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/oBzvCaqlJ0 pic.twitter.com/yDEsPIxqeo
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 6, 2017
Through one quarter of play, Jeff Teague has 7 assists
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/oBzvCaqlJ0 pic.twitter.com/tVctz9CG0u
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 6, 2017
Jamal Crawford converts his NBA-leading 51st 4-point play!
Watch the @Timberwolves on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/oBzvCaqlJ0 pic.twitter.com/SOw85el4lX
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 6, 2017
#Twolves‘ teammates love their vet: Jamal Crawford AKA Mr. Get-A-Bucket! pic.twitter.com/vPt0yH8Itl
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 6, 2017
Jeff Teague is a magician!
He drains back-to-back 3s then delivers this pass for ANOTHER 3!
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/oBzvCaqlJ0 pic.twitter.com/8OkPRJz0r0
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 6, 2017
KAT throws it down, Teague on the assist (again)
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/oBzvCaqlJ0 pic.twitter.com/h7w7lsfOM0
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 6, 2017
#Twolves guard Jeff Teague has 13 points and nine assists at the half: We have to continue to play together pic.twitter.com/zXHugSKZOc
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 6, 2017
Three straight buckets for Wiggins! He’s 7-of-8 from the floor.
Watch on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/oBzvCaqlJ0 pic.twitter.com/DGCPz6hgEa
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 6, 2017
Jamal Crawford is COOKING
Watch the @Timberwolves on #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/z74CZLaZ5o pic.twitter.com/LtLvIXtF2u
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) November 6, 2017
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED