Twi-lights: Best of Wolves vs. Celtics
Derrick Rose put on another show, scoring a team-high 26 points in the Timberwolves’ loss to the Celtics.
Catch up on the highlights:
The streak continues!@KarlTowns has a made 3-pointer in 23 straight games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/32H8OA0xPg
That's some vintage @drose right there 🌹 pic.twitter.com/P8uIsoiwF9
.@drose is in attack mode 😤 pic.twitter.com/gSnAuKpIt3
.@Wiggins22 splashes home a 3 from the corner 👌
📺 https://t.co/PmdxQbB9GQ pic.twitter.com/WcHmSK7f4y
.@drose stays hot from downtown 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/C0bdDo8W6F
DERRICK ROSE FROM DOWNTOWN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ABQQS5wrdY
.@Holla_At_Rob33 with the steal and bucket 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SuH2pkETbl
.@drose too crafty for Uncle Drew pic.twitter.com/QgcPGiDo8F
Derrick Rose put on (another) show in the #Twolves' loss to the Celtics.
Highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/w0ZPNjs3Vs
