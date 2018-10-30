Twi-lights: The best of Wolves vs. Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves made it five straight against the Lakers with a 124-120 win on Monday night.

Jimmy Butler hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 32 points while Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and four blocks.

Catch up on all the best highlights:

KAT SAYS NAH TO LEBRON pic.twitter.com/n7uWZNZCzM — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 30, 2018

KAT steal + dunk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yMxL8dtL8i — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 30, 2018

.@ATolliver44 WITH THE STATUE OF LIBERTY DUNK 🗽 pic.twitter.com/id7WWKFrkI — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 30, 2018

Josh Okogie had an impressive first half for the #Twolves: “I think we had great energy” pic.twitter.com/mqsmpe6Zkm — FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) October 30, 2018