Twi-lights: The best of Wolves vs. Lakers
The Minnesota Timberwolves made it five straight against the Lakers with a 124-120 win on Monday night.
Jimmy Butler hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 32 points while Karl-Anthony Towns added 25 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and four blocks.
Catch up on all the best highlights:
.@CallMe_NonStop finds @JimmyButler 👌
📺 https://t.co/mG4XaUNFam
KAT SAYS NAH TO LEBRON pic.twitter.com/n7uWZNZCzM
KAT steal + dunk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yMxL8dtL8i
Vintage @drose 🌹 pic.twitter.com/3igivrPvZe
.@ATolliver44 WITH THE STATUE OF LIBERTY DUNK 🗽 pic.twitter.com/id7WWKFrkI
Josh Okogie had an impressive first half for the #Twolves: “I think we had great energy” pic.twitter.com/mqsmpe6Zkm
.@JimmyButler gets the #Twolves over the century mark 💯 pic.twitter.com/5zAlLcDf2t
.@JimmyButler is on 🔥 from downtown
📺 https://t.co/mG4XaUNFam
Jimmy Buckets came up CLUTCH in the #Twolves‘ win over LeBron and the Lakers.
Watch the highlights ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/arNZR0Yakq
