AP Sources: Timberwolves sign veteran forward Anthony Tolliver

Veteran forward Anthony Tolliver is joining the Minnesota Timberwolves, returning to one of the nine NBA teams he’s played for during his career.

A person with knowledge of the agreement says Tolliver will sign a one-year contract for $5.75 million with the Timberwolves. The person spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because the league’s free agency moratorium is in place until Friday.

Tolliver will likely replace Nemanja Bjelica off the bench, a sharp shooter who can back up both forward spots. Tolliver, who played for Minnesota in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons, played for Detroit in 2017-18 while averaging 8.9 points and 22.2 minutes per game with a career-best 3-point percentage of 43.6.