Timberwolves, Crabbe reach contract buyout deal

After nine games with Minnesota, Allen Crabbe and the Timberwolves have agreed to a contract buyout.

Crabbe was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Jeff Teague and Treveon Graham on Jan. 16.

In his brief stint with the Timberwolves, Crabbe averaged 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

Prior to joining Atlanta in the offseason, Crabbe played for the Portland Trail Blazers and the Brooklyn Nets.

Crabbe will now be playoff-eligible for another team.