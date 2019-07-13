Fagbenle activated by Lynx after successful Eurocup stint

After having an outstanding tournament at FIBA Women’s Eurocup, Temi Fagbenle is back with the Minnesota Lynx.

The Lynx activated Fagbenle from the temporary suspended list Saturday and waived forward Shao Ting, who will return to the Chinese National Team to prepare for the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup.

Fagbenle was named to the All-Star Five team after leading the Eurocup in both scoring (20.9 points per game) and field-goal percentage (54.9%). The 6-foot-4 center also averaged 6.9 rebounds per game in helping lead Great Britain to fourth place, its best finish at the tournament.

A third-round pick of the Lynx in 2016, Fagbengle has appeared in 51 games over two seasons with Minnesota, averaging 3.1 points and 1.6 rebounds.

Minnesota hosts Phoenix on Sunday at 6 p.m. The game can be watched on FSGO.