Szmatula scores twice in Gophers’ loss to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – No. 6 Minnesota men’s hockey (9-6-1 overall, 3-4-1-1 Big Ten) fell to No. 4 Notre Dame 5-2 on Saturday night at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Senior Mike Szmatula scored twice while Tyler Nanne added a pair of assists in the loss.

Notre Dame (12-3-1, 6-0-0-0) jumped out to an early lead, scoring just 1:36 into the game before Szmatula answered later in the period with a power-play goal at the 15:13 mark.

The Irish added two more in the second period from Tory Dello and Jake Evans before Szmatula answered again, scoring his second power-play goal at 14:44.

Leading 3-2, Notre Dame tacked on two insurance goals in the third as Burke added his second of the night at 9:56 and Mike O’Leary scored at 15:01.

Minnesota goaltender Eric Schierhorn recorded 30 saves in the loss.

The Gophers’ power play went 2-for-6 while the penalty kill was 4-for-4. Minnesota outshot Notre Dame 42-35.

Up next, the Gophers welcome Wisconsin to 3M Arena at Mariucci next weekend.