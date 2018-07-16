THE SUMMER STARS SWEEPSTAKES

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING. THE

SUMMER STARS SWEEPSTAKES (THE “SWEEPSTAKES”) AND ANY ADVERTISEMENT RELATING THERETO IS

INTENDED FOR PARTICIPATION ONLY WITHIN THE STATES OF MINNESOTA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, IOWA,

AND WISCONSIN ( THE “TERRITORY”) AND SHALL BE CONSTRUED ACCORDING TO, AND GOVERNED

EXCLUSIVELY BY CALIFORNIA STATE LAW. DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THIS SWEEPSTAKES IF YOU ARE NOT A

LEGAL RESIDENT WITHIN THE TERRITORY, PHYSICALLY LOCATED WITHIN THE TERRITORY AT THE TIME OF ENTRY,

OR DO NOT FALL WITHIN THE ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS SET FORTH IN THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

1. SWEEPSTAKES DESCRIPTION: The “Summer Stars” Sweepstakes is sponsored by Fox

Sports North, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (operator of Fox Sports North and Fox

Sports Wisconsin) (“Sponsor”) located at 800 LaSalle Plaza, Suite 200, Minneapolis, Minnesota

55402. The Sweepstakes, which website is located at

https://www.foxsports.com/north/summerstars (“Website”) shall begin July 16, 2018 and end

July 19, 2018 (such entire period of time referred to hereinafter as the “Sweepstakes

Period”). Up to a total of one (1) potential prizewinner for the Sweepstakes will be

randomly selected to receive a prize as more specifically described below. By

participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with

and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in

all matters relating to this Sweepstakes.

2. WHO MAY ENTER: This Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the state of

Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Wisconsin who are eighteen (18) years of age or

older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited by law. Directors, officers, and employees of

Sponsor, Minnesota Twins Baseball Club, L.P, Fox Cable Network Services, LLC, Fox Entertainment

Group, The News Corporation, Inc., and each of their respective parents, affiliated, or subsidiary

companies, advertising, promotion, production services, fulfillment agencies, legal advisors, web

masters and web suppliers (each a “Promotion Entity” collectively, the “Promotion Entities”), and

each of their respective IRS dependents, immediate family members (children, spouse, parents,

siblings) and individuals residing in their same household, whether or not related are not eligible

to enter or win. The potential prizewinner of the Sweepstakes may be required to show proof of

residency.

3. WHEN TO ENTER: The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) on July

16, 2018, and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CT on July 19, 2018 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). To be eligible

for this Sweepstakes, all entries must be received by Sponsor by the end of the Sweepstakes Period.

Sponsor’s database clocks shall be the official time keeping device for all entries received in

connection with this Sweepstakes.

4. HOW TO ENTER: No purchase necessary to enter or win. Making a purchase

will not improve your chances of winning. A device with Internet access is required to

participate in this Sweepstakes. To be eligible for the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes

Period, each entrant must log on to the Website, which is located at

https://www.foxsports.com/north/summerstars and follow the links and instructions to the

Sweepstakes’ registration page. Each entrant must then complete and submit all

required information, which may include without limitation entrant’s full name, complete

mailing address (including city, state, and zip code), telephone number (including area code),

and e-mail address. Upon completion of the aforementioned process, the entrant will receive one

(1) entry into the Sweepstakes.

Each entrant must provide a valid e-mail address to be eligible. Proof of entering

the required information at the Website is not considered proof of delivery to or receipt by

Sponsor of entry into the Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of who

actually submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of

the e-mail address supplied at the time of entry. An “authorized account holder” is

defined as the natural person to whom the applicable e-mail address has been assigned

by the internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g., business,

educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the

domain associated with the address submitted. The potential prizewinner may be required

to provide Sponsor with proof that he/she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address

associated with the winning entry. There is no limit on the number of times an entrant may enter

the Sweepstakes; so, enter as often as you like.

All requested information must be included on your official entry form to be eligible to

win. No mechanically reproduced, illegible, forged, software-generated, other automated or

incomplete entries will be accepted. Sweepstakes entries will be deemed null and void and will

be rejected if not submitted through authorized, legitimate channels. If a dispute as to the

identity of any entrant cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the entry will be deemed

ineligible. Entry must be made by the entrant, only in the manner as set forth herein. All other

methods of entry are considered void.

All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. As

permitted by law, each entrant agrees that personal information collected in connection with this

Sweepstakes may be shared with the Promotion Entities and Sponsor’s’ other promotional partners to

contact you regarding promotional updates; information; messages; and for other reasons via

electronic and/or ordinary mail and, will be used by Sponsor and such promotional partners in

compliance with their respective privacy practices. Without otherwise limiting the foregoing, any

personal information supplied by a Sweepstakes entrant to Sponsor will be subject to Sponsor’s

privacy policy posted at https://www.foxsports.com/privacy-policy (“Privacy Policy”). By entering

the Sweepstakes related thereto, each entrant grants Sponsor permission to share your email address

and any other personally identifiable information with the other Promotion Entities for the

purpose of the Sweepstakes administration and Sweepstakes prize fulfillment. Sponsor will

not sell, rent, transfer or otherwise disclose your personal data to any third party other

than as described herein or in the Privacy Policy.

5. DRAWINGS AND PRIZEWINNER NOTIFICATIONS: Up to a total of one (1) potential

prizewinner will be selected from all eligible entries received throughout the entire Sweepstakes

Period. The prizewinner will be selected in a random prize drawing on or about July 20, 2018.

Determination of the prizewinner shall be made by Sponsor or Sponsor’s agent in its sole and

absolute discretion and such determination shall be final and binding. The potential prizewinner

will be notified by e-mail and/or U.S. mail on or about July 20, 2018, using the contact

information provided at the time of entry. Sponsor shall have no liability for any prizewinner

notification that is lost, intercepted, or not received by a potential prizewinner for any reason.

If the Sweepstakes’ selected prizewinner cannot be reached by e-mail, or U.S; mail, or does not

respond within two (2) days of the initial attempt to notify the Sweepstakes’ potential

prizewinner, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate prizewinner for the prize may be selected

in a random drawing from the remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.

Sponsor will attempt to contact up to two (2) potential prizewinners in accordance with the

above procedure, after which the prize may go unawarded if the prize remains unclaimed. If any

potential prizewinner is found to be ineligible, or if he or she has not complied with these

Official Rules or declines the prize for any reason prior to award, such potential prizewinner

will be disqualified and an alternate prizewinner may be selected in a random drawing from the

remaining eligible entries received during Sweepstakes Period. Determination of the prizewinner

shall be made by Sponsor or its agents in their sole and absolute discretion, and such

determination shall be final and binding.

6. PRIZE/APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE (ARV)/ODDS: Up to a total of one (1) prize will be

awarded. The prize shall consist of one (1) baseball, which is autographed by former Minnesota

Twins players and current FOX Sports North game analysts. The total Approximate Retail Value

(“ARV”) for the prize is Four Hundred Fifty Dollars ($450). The prizewinner shall be solely

responsible for all other expenses not specified herein as being awarded including without

limitation, delivery, processing and handling fees.

Odds of winning depend on the actual number of eligible entries received prior to the end of the

Sweepstakes Period.

If applicable to any prize awarded herein, each prizewinner’s companions must be eighteen

(18) years of age or older or if any such companion is under the age of eighteen (18), the

prizewinner must be such companion’s parent or legal guardian in order to participate in the prize

activities. Each prizewinner’s companions must sign and return a Liability Release and (where

legal) a Publicity Release prior to ticketing of the Prize.

7. GENERAL PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: All Minors (as defined below) must be accompanied, at

all times, by an adult. The potential prizewinner is subject to verification. The prizes are not

redeemable for cash. No cash alternative or prize substitutions will be allowed except Sponsor

reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value if a prize listed is unavailable for

any reason. The prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. If lost, the prizes awarded

herein will not be replaced. The prizes will not be substituted, except at Sponsor’s sole

discretion due to unavailability and then only for a prize of equal or greater value except where

prohibited by law. The prizewinner is solely responsible for the reporting and payment of any

federal, state and/or local taxes on the prize received. If any potential prizewinner declines

the prize, is found to be ineligible, or fails to comply with these Official Rules,

such potential prizewinner may be disqualified and will forfeit the prize he or she otherwise

might have received. If applicable to any prize awarded herein, in the event the prizewinner

or his or her guest engage in behavior that (as determined by Sponsor in its sole

discretion) is obnoxious or threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten any

other person, Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the applicable event in whole or in

part, and send the prizewinner and/or his or her guests home with no further

compensation. Upon verification of each entrant’s win and compliance with these Official Rules,

delivery of the prize will be coordinated by a representative of Sponsor and the prizewinner will

receive further notification with details on how to claim the prize. All details and other

restrictions of the prizes not specified in these Official Rules will be determined by Sponsor in

its sole and absolute discretion.

8. GENERAL PRIZE CONDITIONS: Eligibility, age and all claims made by prizewinner is

subject to verification. Sponsor and its agents are not responsible for fraudulent communications

including without limitation phone calls, mail, and e-mails made by or sent to entrants. The

prizewinner will be required to execute an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release and where

imposing such condition is legal, a Publicity Release (“Prize Claim Documents”). If a prizewinner

is not of legal age of majority in his or her state of residence (“Minor”) at Sponsor’s option, the

prize either will be awarded in the name of the parent or legal guardian of the prizewinner, or

the parent or legal guardian of such prizewinner will be required to ratify and sign Prize Claim

Documents. The Prize Claim Documents must be returned within the time frame indicated on the

documents. If the potential prizewinner (or, in the case of a Minor, such Minor prizewinner’s

parent or legal guardian) fails to return such documents within the prescribed time, or if a

potential prizewinner is found to be ineligible, or if he/she does not comply with these Official

Rules, then the potential prizewinner may be disqualified and an alternate prizewinner may be

selected from the remaining eligible entries during the Sweepstakes Period. All applicable U.S.,

federal, state, and local taxes, duties, or other taxes or fees are the sole responsibility of the

prizewinner, who may be issued a 1099 IRS tax form for the ARV of any awarded prize. Acceptance of

a prize constitutes permission for the Sponsor’s and its agents to use said prizewinner’s name,

photograph, likeness, statements, biographical information, voice, and city and state for

all purposes and in all forms of media, in perpetuity, without further notice or

compensation.

Depiction of any prize in any advertising, promotional materials, or on the Sweepstakes Websites

(if any) may not reflect the actual prize delivered to the prizewinner. Sponsor or its agents

shall not be responsible for delays in delivery of any prize once it has been shipped by Sponsor or

its agents. Prizewinner shall bear all risk of loss or damage to the prize after it has been

delivered to the prizewinner.

9. CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION: This Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable

federal, state, and local laws. By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant hereby: (a) agrees

that the Promotion Entities will have no liability whatsoever for, and shall be held harmless by

participants against any liability for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind to person(s),

including death, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from

acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in this Sweepstakes

or any Sweepstakes-related activity, or for any typographical or other error in the printing,

offering or announcement of any prize; (b) releases the Promotion Entities from all liability,

claims, action, or proceedings relating to this Sweepstakes and from injuries or damages arising in

connection with or relating to participation in this Sweepstakes, or use or misuse of the prize;

and (c) waives any right to claim ambiguity in the Sweepstakes or these Official Rules. Sponsor

reserves the right to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially

affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes, to void suspect entries and/or cancel,

terminate or suspend any portion of this Sweepstakes should a virus, bugs, non-authorized human

intervention or other causes beyond the control of Sponsor corrupts or impairs the

administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Sweepstakes and, in any such

event, at its discretion, select prizewinner(s) from eligible, non-suspect entries received prior

to the event requiring such termination, cancellation or suspension. This Sweepstakes may not be

used for any form of gambling.

10. IMPORTANT: PLEASE READ – GENERAL RELEASE AND LIMITATIONS ON LIABILITY. By

entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims,

and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or any prizes

awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (2) any and

all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including

costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes, but in no event will attorneys’ fees be awarded or

recoverable; and (3) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for,

and entrant hereby knowingly and expressly waives all rights to seek, punitive, incidental or

consequential damages and/or any other damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and/or

any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. Each entrant acknowledges and

agrees that the Promotion Entities are not responsible for any costs, injuries, losses, or damages

of any kind arising from or in connection with: (i) incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or

illegible entries or for failure to receive entries due to any cause, including without

limitation human, transmission, or technical problems, failures, or malfunctions of any

kind, whether originating with sender, with Sponsor, or otherwise, that may limit an entrant’s

ability to participate in the Sweepstakes; (ii) incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused

by internet users, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in connection

with this Sweepstakes and assume no responsibility for any error, omission, malfunction,

interruption, deletion, defect, or delay in operation or transmission, communications line

failure, theft, or destruction or unauthorized access to, tampering, or hacking; (iii) any injury

or damage resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes and/or the use and/or misuse of any prize

(including, without limitation, claims, costs, injuries, losses and damages related to personal

injuries, death, damage to, loss or destruction of property, or any claims, costs, injuries,

losses, or damages related to or based on the entrant’s rights of publicity or privacy); or (iv)

the entrant ’s claim that he or she has somehow been defamed or portrayed in a false

light. Promotion Entities assume no responsibility for any errors or failures, delayed

computer transmissions or network connections that are human or technical in nature, or for the

incorrect or inaccurate capture of information, or the failure to capture any information. Sponsor

reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entrant it finds to be tampering with

the Sweepstakes entry process or operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in an unsportslike or

disruptive manner, or with intent to threaten, abuse or harass any other person.

Sponsor reserves the right to modify, extend, suspend, or terminate the Sweepstakes if

Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that the Sweepstakes is technically impaired

or corrupted or that fraud or technical problems, failures or malfunctions or other causes

beyond Sponsor’s control have destroyed or severely undermined or to any degree impaired the

integrity, administration, security, proper play and/or feasibility of the Sweepstakes as

contemplated herein. In the event Sponsor is prevented from awarding prizes or continuing with

the Sweepstakes as contemplated herein by any event beyond its control, including but not limited

to fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health of other means, earthquake, explosion,

labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure,

riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or

any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis (e.g., SARS),

order of any court or jurisdiction, or other cause not reasonably within Sponsor’s control (each a

“Force Majeure” event or occurrence), then subject to any governmental approval which may be

required, Sponsor shall have the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the Sweepstakes. If the

Sweepstakes is terminated before the designated end date, Sponsor will (if possible) select

prizewinner in a random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the date of

the event giving rise to the termination. Inclusion in such drawing shall be each entrant’s sole

and exclusive remedy under such circumstances. These Official Rules cannot be modified or amended

in any way except in a written document issued by a duly authorized representative of Sponsor.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules shall not affect the

validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined

to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in

effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision

were not contained herein.

11. GOVERNING LAW: ALL ISSUES AND QUESTIONS CONCERNING THE

CONSTRUCTION, VALIDITY, INTERPRETATION AND ENFORCEABILITY OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES, OR

THE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF ENTRANTS OR SPONSOR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR IN

CONNECTION WITH ANY SUBMISSION OR OTHER MATERIAL SUBMITTED IN CONNECTION WITH THE

SWEEPSTAKES, SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INTERNAL LAWS OF

THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WITHOUT GIVING EFFECT TO ANY CHOICE OF LAW OF CONFLICT OF LAW RULES OR

PROVISIONS THAT WOULD CAUSE THE APPLICATION OF

ANY OTHER STATE’S LAWS. THE INVALIDITY OR UNENFORCEABILITY OF ANY PROVISION OF THESE RULES SHALL

NOT AFFECT THE VALIDITY OR ENFORCEABILITY OF ANY OTHER PROVISION. IN THE EVENT THAT ANY PROVISION

IS DETERMINED TO BE INVALID OR OTHERWISE UNENFORCEABLE OR ILLEGAL, THESE OFFICIAL RULES

SHALL OTHERWISE REMAIN IN EFFECT AND SHALL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THEIR TERMS

AS IF THE INVALID OR ILLEGAL PROVISION WERE NOT CONTAINED HEREIN.

IN NO EVENT WILL PROMOTION ENTITIES, BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR

LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE

DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING,

ALL PRIZES ARE PROVIDED

“AS IS,” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND THE PROMOTION ENTITIES

HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED

WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. SOME

JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR

INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES, SO SOME OF THE ABOVE

LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY

RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS. CAUTION: ANY

ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE

A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO

SEEK DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW.

12. COPY OF OFFICIAL RULES/WINNERS LIST: Visit https//www.foxsports.com/north to view a copy

of the Official Rules or any legally required winners’ list. Any legally required winners’ list

may be available for a period of thirty (30) days following the end of the Sweepstakes Period. The

Official Rules may not be available following the end of the Sweepstakes Period.

13. SPONSOR: Fox Sports North, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (operator of Fox

Sports North and Fox Sports Wisconsin) 800 LaSalle Plaza, Suite 200

Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402