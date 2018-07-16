Summer Stars Sweepstakes Official Rules
THE SUMMER STARS SWEEPSTAKES
Official Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING. THE
SUMMER STARS SWEEPSTAKES (THE “SWEEPSTAKES”) AND ANY ADVERTISEMENT RELATING THERETO IS
INTENDED FOR PARTICIPATION ONLY WITHIN THE STATES OF MINNESOTA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA, IOWA,
AND WISCONSIN ( THE “TERRITORY”) AND SHALL BE CONSTRUED ACCORDING TO, AND GOVERNED
EXCLUSIVELY BY CALIFORNIA STATE LAW. DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN THIS SWEEPSTAKES IF YOU ARE NOT A
LEGAL RESIDENT WITHIN THE TERRITORY, PHYSICALLY LOCATED WITHIN THE TERRITORY AT THE TIME OF ENTRY,
OR DO NOT FALL WITHIN THE ELIGIBILITY REQUIREMENTS SET FORTH IN THESE OFFICIAL RULES.
VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.
1. SWEEPSTAKES DESCRIPTION: The “Summer Stars” Sweepstakes is sponsored by Fox
Sports North, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (operator of Fox Sports North and Fox
Sports Wisconsin) (“Sponsor”) located at 800 LaSalle Plaza, Suite 200, Minneapolis, Minnesota
55402. The Sweepstakes, which website is located at
https://www.foxsports.com/north/summerstars (“Website”) shall begin July 16, 2018 and end
July 19, 2018 (such entire period of time referred to hereinafter as the “Sweepstakes
Period”). Up to a total of one (1) potential prizewinner for the Sweepstakes will be
randomly selected to receive a prize as more specifically described below. By
participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant unconditionally accepts and agrees to comply with
and abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in
all matters relating to this Sweepstakes.
2. WHO MAY ENTER: This Sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the state of
Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, and Wisconsin who are eighteen (18) years of age or
older at the time of entry. Void where prohibited by law. Directors, officers, and employees of
Sponsor, Minnesota Twins Baseball Club, L.P, Fox Cable Network Services, LLC, Fox Entertainment
Group, The News Corporation, Inc., and each of their respective parents, affiliated, or subsidiary
companies, advertising, promotion, production services, fulfillment agencies, legal advisors, web
masters and web suppliers (each a “Promotion Entity” collectively, the “Promotion Entities”), and
each of their respective IRS dependents, immediate family members (children, spouse, parents,
siblings) and individuals residing in their same household, whether or not related are not eligible
to enter or win. The potential prizewinner of the Sweepstakes may be required to show proof of
residency.
3. WHEN TO ENTER: The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01 a.m. Central Time (“CT”) on July
16, 2018, and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CT on July 19, 2018 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). To be eligible
for this Sweepstakes, all entries must be received by Sponsor by the end of the Sweepstakes Period.
Sponsor’s database clocks shall be the official time keeping device for all entries received in
connection with this Sweepstakes.
4. HOW TO ENTER: No purchase necessary to enter or win. Making a purchase
will not improve your chances of winning. A device with Internet access is required to
participate in this Sweepstakes. To be eligible for the Sweepstakes, during the Sweepstakes
Period, each entrant must log on to the Website, which is located at
https://www.foxsports.com/north/summerstars and follow the links and instructions to the
Sweepstakes’ registration page. Each entrant must then complete and submit all
required information, which may include without limitation entrant’s full name, complete
mailing address (including city, state, and zip code), telephone number (including area code),
and e-mail address. Upon completion of the aforementioned process, the entrant will receive one
(1) entry into the Sweepstakes.
Each entrant must provide a valid e-mail address to be eligible. Proof of entering
the required information at the Website is not considered proof of delivery to or receipt by
Sponsor of entry into the Sweepstakes. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of who
actually submitted an entry, the entry will be deemed submitted by the authorized account holder of
the e-mail address supplied at the time of entry. An “authorized account holder” is
defined as the natural person to whom the applicable e-mail address has been assigned
by the internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g., business,
educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the
domain associated with the address submitted. The potential prizewinner may be required
to provide Sponsor with proof that he/she is the authorized account holder of the e-mail address
associated with the winning entry. There is no limit on the number of times an entrant may enter
the Sweepstakes; so, enter as often as you like.
All requested information must be included on your official entry form to be eligible to
win. No mechanically reproduced, illegible, forged, software-generated, other automated or
incomplete entries will be accepted. Sweepstakes entries will be deemed null and void and will
be rejected if not submitted through authorized, legitimate channels. If a dispute as to the
identity of any entrant cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the entry will be deemed
ineligible. Entry must be made by the entrant, only in the manner as set forth herein. All other
methods of entry are considered void.
All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned. As
permitted by law, each entrant agrees that personal information collected in connection with this
Sweepstakes may be shared with the Promotion Entities and Sponsor’s’ other promotional partners to
contact you regarding promotional updates; information; messages; and for other reasons via
electronic and/or ordinary mail and, will be used by Sponsor and such promotional partners in
compliance with their respective privacy practices. Without otherwise limiting the foregoing, any
personal information supplied by a Sweepstakes entrant to Sponsor will be subject to Sponsor’s
privacy policy posted at https://www.foxsports.com/privacy-policy (“Privacy Policy”). By entering
the Sweepstakes related thereto, each entrant grants Sponsor permission to share your email address
and any other personally identifiable information with the other Promotion Entities for the
purpose of the Sweepstakes administration and Sweepstakes prize fulfillment. Sponsor will
not sell, rent, transfer or otherwise disclose your personal data to any third party other
than as described herein or in the Privacy Policy.
5. DRAWINGS AND PRIZEWINNER NOTIFICATIONS: Up to a total of one (1) potential
prizewinner will be selected from all eligible entries received throughout the entire Sweepstakes
Period. The prizewinner will be selected in a random prize drawing on or about July 20, 2018.
Determination of the prizewinner shall be made by Sponsor or Sponsor’s agent in its sole and
absolute discretion and such determination shall be final and binding. The potential prizewinner
will be notified by e-mail and/or U.S. mail on or about July 20, 2018, using the contact
information provided at the time of entry. Sponsor shall have no liability for any prizewinner
notification that is lost, intercepted, or not received by a potential prizewinner for any reason.
If the Sweepstakes’ selected prizewinner cannot be reached by e-mail, or U.S; mail, or does not
respond within two (2) days of the initial attempt to notify the Sweepstakes’ potential
prizewinner, the prize may be forfeited and an alternate prizewinner for the prize may be selected
in a random drawing from the remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period.
Sponsor will attempt to contact up to two (2) potential prizewinners in accordance with the
above procedure, after which the prize may go unawarded if the prize remains unclaimed. If any
potential prizewinner is found to be ineligible, or if he or she has not complied with these
Official Rules or declines the prize for any reason prior to award, such potential prizewinner
will be disqualified and an alternate prizewinner may be selected in a random drawing from the
remaining eligible entries received during Sweepstakes Period. Determination of the prizewinner
shall be made by Sponsor or its agents in their sole and absolute discretion, and such
determination shall be final and binding.
6. PRIZE/APPROXIMATE RETAIL VALUE (ARV)/ODDS: Up to a total of one (1) prize will be
awarded. The prize shall consist of one (1) baseball, which is autographed by former Minnesota
Twins players and current FOX Sports North game analysts. The total Approximate Retail Value
(“ARV”) for the prize is Four Hundred Fifty Dollars ($450). The prizewinner shall be solely
responsible for all other expenses not specified herein as being awarded including without
limitation, delivery, processing and handling fees.
Odds of winning depend on the actual number of eligible entries received prior to the end of the
Sweepstakes Period.
If applicable to any prize awarded herein, each prizewinner’s companions must be eighteen
(18) years of age or older or if any such companion is under the age of eighteen (18), the
prizewinner must be such companion’s parent or legal guardian in order to participate in the prize
activities. Each prizewinner’s companions must sign and return a Liability Release and (where
legal) a Publicity Release prior to ticketing of the Prize.
7. GENERAL PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: All Minors (as defined below) must be accompanied, at
all times, by an adult. The potential prizewinner is subject to verification. The prizes are not
redeemable for cash. No cash alternative or prize substitutions will be allowed except Sponsor
reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value if a prize listed is unavailable for
any reason. The prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. If lost, the prizes awarded
herein will not be replaced. The prizes will not be substituted, except at Sponsor’s sole
discretion due to unavailability and then only for a prize of equal or greater value except where
prohibited by law. The prizewinner is solely responsible for the reporting and payment of any
federal, state and/or local taxes on the prize received. If any potential prizewinner declines
the prize, is found to be ineligible, or fails to comply with these Official Rules,
such potential prizewinner may be disqualified and will forfeit the prize he or she otherwise
might have received. If applicable to any prize awarded herein, in the event the prizewinner
or his or her guest engage in behavior that (as determined by Sponsor in its sole
discretion) is obnoxious or threatening, illegal or that is intended to annoy, abuse, threaten any
other person, Sponsor reserves the right to terminate the applicable event in whole or in
part, and send the prizewinner and/or his or her guests home with no further
compensation. Upon verification of each entrant’s win and compliance with these Official Rules,
delivery of the prize will be coordinated by a representative of Sponsor and the prizewinner will
receive further notification with details on how to claim the prize. All details and other
restrictions of the prizes not specified in these Official Rules will be determined by Sponsor in
its sole and absolute discretion.
8. GENERAL PRIZE CONDITIONS: Eligibility, age and all claims made by prizewinner is
subject to verification. Sponsor and its agents are not responsible for fraudulent communications
including without limitation phone calls, mail, and e-mails made by or sent to entrants. The
prizewinner will be required to execute an Affidavit of Eligibility, a Liability Release and where
imposing such condition is legal, a Publicity Release (“Prize Claim Documents”). If a prizewinner
is not of legal age of majority in his or her state of residence (“Minor”) at Sponsor’s option, the
prize either will be awarded in the name of the parent or legal guardian of the prizewinner, or
the parent or legal guardian of such prizewinner will be required to ratify and sign Prize Claim
Documents. The Prize Claim Documents must be returned within the time frame indicated on the
documents. If the potential prizewinner (or, in the case of a Minor, such Minor prizewinner’s
parent or legal guardian) fails to return such documents within the prescribed time, or if a
potential prizewinner is found to be ineligible, or if he/she does not comply with these Official
Rules, then the potential prizewinner may be disqualified and an alternate prizewinner may be
selected from the remaining eligible entries during the Sweepstakes Period. All applicable U.S.,
federal, state, and local taxes, duties, or other taxes or fees are the sole responsibility of the
prizewinner, who may be issued a 1099 IRS tax form for the ARV of any awarded prize. Acceptance of
a prize constitutes permission for the Sponsor’s and its agents to use said prizewinner’s name,
photograph, likeness, statements, biographical information, voice, and city and state for
all purposes and in all forms of media, in perpetuity, without further notice or
compensation.
Depiction of any prize in any advertising, promotional materials, or on the Sweepstakes Websites
(if any) may not reflect the actual prize delivered to the prizewinner. Sponsor or its agents
shall not be responsible for delays in delivery of any prize once it has been shipped by Sponsor or
its agents. Prizewinner shall bear all risk of loss or damage to the prize after it has been
delivered to the prizewinner.
9. CONDITIONS OF PARTICIPATION: This Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable
federal, state, and local laws. By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant hereby: (a) agrees
that the Promotion Entities will have no liability whatsoever for, and shall be held harmless by
participants against any liability for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind to person(s),
including death, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from
acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or participation in this Sweepstakes
or any Sweepstakes-related activity, or for any typographical or other error in the printing,
offering or announcement of any prize; (b) releases the Promotion Entities from all liability,
claims, action, or proceedings relating to this Sweepstakes and from injuries or damages arising in
connection with or relating to participation in this Sweepstakes, or use or misuse of the prize;
and (c) waives any right to claim ambiguity in the Sweepstakes or these Official Rules. Sponsor
reserves the right to modify these Official Rules for clarification purposes without materially
affecting the terms and conditions of the Sweepstakes, to void suspect entries and/or cancel,
terminate or suspend any portion of this Sweepstakes should a virus, bugs, non-authorized human
intervention or other causes beyond the control of Sponsor corrupts or impairs the
administration, security, fairness or proper play of the Sweepstakes and, in any such
event, at its discretion, select prizewinner(s) from eligible, non-suspect entries received prior
to the event requiring such termination, cancellation or suspension. This Sweepstakes may not be
used for any form of gambling.
10. IMPORTANT: PLEASE READ – GENERAL RELEASE AND LIMITATIONS ON LIABILITY. By
entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims,
and causes of action arising out of or connected with the Sweepstakes, or any prizes
awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (2) any and
all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including
costs associated with entering the Sweepstakes, but in no event will attorneys’ fees be awarded or
recoverable; and (3) under no circumstances will any entrant be permitted to obtain any award for,
and entrant hereby knowingly and expressly waives all rights to seek, punitive, incidental or
consequential damages and/or any other damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and/or
any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. Each entrant acknowledges and
agrees that the Promotion Entities are not responsible for any costs, injuries, losses, or damages
of any kind arising from or in connection with: (i) incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, or
illegible entries or for failure to receive entries due to any cause, including without
limitation human, transmission, or technical problems, failures, or malfunctions of any
kind, whether originating with sender, with Sponsor, or otherwise, that may limit an entrant’s
ability to participate in the Sweepstakes; (ii) incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused
by internet users, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in connection
with this Sweepstakes and assume no responsibility for any error, omission, malfunction,
interruption, deletion, defect, or delay in operation or transmission, communications line
failure, theft, or destruction or unauthorized access to, tampering, or hacking; (iii) any injury
or damage resulting from participation in the Sweepstakes and/or the use and/or misuse of any prize
(including, without limitation, claims, costs, injuries, losses and damages related to personal
injuries, death, damage to, loss or destruction of property, or any claims, costs, injuries,
losses, or damages related to or based on the entrant’s rights of publicity or privacy); or (iv)
the entrant ’s claim that he or she has somehow been defamed or portrayed in a false
light. Promotion Entities assume no responsibility for any errors or failures, delayed
computer transmissions or network connections that are human or technical in nature, or for the
incorrect or inaccurate capture of information, or the failure to capture any information. Sponsor
reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify any entrant it finds to be tampering with
the Sweepstakes entry process or operation of the Sweepstakes or to be acting in an unsportslike or
disruptive manner, or with intent to threaten, abuse or harass any other person.
Sponsor reserves the right to modify, extend, suspend, or terminate the Sweepstakes if
Sponsor determines, in its sole discretion, that the Sweepstakes is technically impaired
or corrupted or that fraud or technical problems, failures or malfunctions or other causes
beyond Sponsor’s control have destroyed or severely undermined or to any degree impaired the
integrity, administration, security, proper play and/or feasibility of the Sweepstakes as
contemplated herein. In the event Sponsor is prevented from awarding prizes or continuing with
the Sweepstakes as contemplated herein by any event beyond its control, including but not limited
to fire, flood, natural or man-made epidemic of health of other means, earthquake, explosion,
labor dispute or strike, act of God or public enemy, satellite or equipment failure,
riot or civil disturbance, terrorist threat or activity, war (declared or undeclared) or
any federal state or local government law, order, or regulation, public health crisis (e.g., SARS),
order of any court or jurisdiction, or other cause not reasonably within Sponsor’s control (each a
“Force Majeure” event or occurrence), then subject to any governmental approval which may be
required, Sponsor shall have the right to modify, suspend, or terminate the Sweepstakes. If the
Sweepstakes is terminated before the designated end date, Sponsor will (if possible) select
prizewinner in a random drawing from all eligible, non-suspect entries received as of the date of
the event giving rise to the termination. Inclusion in such drawing shall be each entrant’s sole
and exclusive remedy under such circumstances. These Official Rules cannot be modified or amended
in any way except in a written document issued by a duly authorized representative of Sponsor.
The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these Official Rules shall not affect the
validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is determined
to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules shall otherwise remain in
effect and shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision
were not contained herein.
11. GOVERNING LAW: ALL ISSUES AND QUESTIONS CONCERNING THE
CONSTRUCTION, VALIDITY, INTERPRETATION AND ENFORCEABILITY OF THESE OFFICIAL RULES, OR
THE RIGHTS AND OBLIGATIONS OF ENTRANTS OR SPONSOR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR IN
CONNECTION WITH ANY SUBMISSION OR OTHER MATERIAL SUBMITTED IN CONNECTION WITH THE
SWEEPSTAKES, SHALL BE GOVERNED BY AND CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE INTERNAL LAWS OF
THE STATE OF CALIFORNIA WITHOUT GIVING EFFECT TO ANY CHOICE OF LAW OF CONFLICT OF LAW RULES OR
PROVISIONS THAT WOULD CAUSE THE APPLICATION OF
ANY OTHER STATE’S LAWS. THE INVALIDITY OR UNENFORCEABILITY OF ANY PROVISION OF THESE RULES SHALL
NOT AFFECT THE VALIDITY OR ENFORCEABILITY OF ANY OTHER PROVISION. IN THE EVENT THAT ANY PROVISION
IS DETERMINED TO BE INVALID OR OTHERWISE UNENFORCEABLE OR ILLEGAL, THESE OFFICIAL RULES
SHALL OTHERWISE REMAIN IN EFFECT AND SHALL BE CONSTRUED IN ACCORDANCE WITH THEIR TERMS
AS IF THE INVALID OR ILLEGAL PROVISION WERE NOT CONTAINED HEREIN.
IN NO EVENT WILL PROMOTION ENTITIES, BE RESPONSIBLE OR LIABLE FOR ANY DAMAGES OR
LOSSES OF ANY KIND, INCLUDING DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE
DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF YOUR PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES. WITHOUT LIMITING THE FOREGOING,
ALL PRIZES ARE PROVIDED
“AS IS,” WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND THE PROMOTION ENTITIES
HEREBY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ALL IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, IMPLIED
WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. SOME
JURISDICTIONS MAY NOT ALLOW LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY FOR
INCIDENTAL OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES OR EXCLUSION OF IMPLIED WARRANTIES, SO SOME OF THE ABOVE
LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. CHECK YOUR LOCAL LAWS FOR ANY
RESTRICTIONS OR LIMITATIONS REGARDING THESE LIMITATIONS OR EXCLUSIONS. CAUTION: ANY
ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE
A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO
SEEK DAMAGES TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW.
12. COPY OF OFFICIAL RULES/WINNERS LIST: Visit https//www.foxsports.com/north to view a copy
of the Official Rules or any legally required winners’ list. Any legally required winners’ list
may be available for a period of thirty (30) days following the end of the Sweepstakes Period. The
Official Rules may not be available following the end of the Sweepstakes Period.
13. SPONSOR: Fox Sports North, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (operator of Fox
Sports North and Fox Sports Wisconsin) 800 LaSalle Plaza, Suite 200
Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402