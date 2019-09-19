Sturm scores, Wild drop exhibition match in Winnipeg

Andrew Copp and Blake Wheeler scored 38 seconds apart early in the first period and the Jets beat the Minnesota Wild 4-1 in an exhibition game.

Copp took a long cross-ice pass from Finnish defenseman Sami Niku and fired a high shot past Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen 59 seconds into the game. Niku and Copp then drew assists on Blake Wheeler’s one-timer at 1:37 for the 2-0 lead.

Wheeler also assisted on Josh Morrissey’s power-play goal late in the third period, and C.J. Suess added an empty-netter with 1:15 remaining.

Laurent Brossoit stopped 20 shots for the Jets.

Nico Sturm banged in his own rebound for Minnesota at 8:44 of the third period to pull the Wild to 2-1.