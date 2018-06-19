Stream Minnesota Lynx basketball on FOX Sports GO

Will I be able to stream Lynx games this season?

Yes. If you are a customer of a participating pay-TV provider and receive FOX Sports North as a part of your channel line-up, you will be able to stream FOX Sports North’s Lynx telecasts on FOX Sports GO.

How will it work and how much will it cost?

If a Lynx game is being televised on FOX Sports North, it will also be available on FOX Sports GO. There are also additional games that will be streamed exclusively to FOX Sports GO this season. A list of these games can be found below. To stream games, users will need to verify their credentials by Signing In with their pay-TV provider’s User ID and Password. There is no additional charge to use FOX Sports GO.

How can I access FOX Sports GO?

FOX Sports GO is currently available for iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Fire tablets and Fire phones, Roku players and Roku TV, select Windows devices, and online at FOXSportsGO.com. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store and Windows Store.

Why do I need to sign in?

FOX Sports GO is an extension of your pay-TV service that you get at home. FOX Sports GO allows viewers to watch on best available screen– at home or on the go.

Which other pay-TV providers participate in FOX Sports GO?

Every major pay-TV provider participates in FOX Sports GO. Please visit FOXSportsGO.com for a full list of participating pay-TV providers.

What if I don’t have my pay-TV provider credentials or I forgot them?

Contact your pay-TV provider to retrieve your username and password.

FOX Sports GO isn’t working. What can I do?

You can contact us on Twitter @FOXSportsGOHelp or visit foxsports.custhelp.com.

For all other questions, please review our FAQ page on FOXSportsGO.com.