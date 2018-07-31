The man behind the Minneapolis Miracle is here to stay.

The Minnesota Vikings signed receiver Stefon Diggs to a five-year contract extension Tuesday. The new deal is valued at $72 million plus an additional $9 million in possible incentives, according to a person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the details.

A fifth-round pick in 2015, Diggs broke out as a rookie, finishing with 720 yards and four touchdowns on 52 receptions. He set career highs in his second year with 903 yards and three touchdowns on 84 receptions, but truly came into his own with Case Keenum at quarterback in Year 3, hooking up with teammate Adam Thielen to form one of the league’s top receiving duos.

Diggs missed two games due to injury but still managed 849 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns on 64 receptions.

That season also included one of the most remarkable catches in league history: A 61-yard, game-winning touchdown grab in the closing moments of the Vikings’ playoff win over the New Orleans Saints.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.