The Minnesota Twins fell far short of a second consecutive postseason appearance in 2018, but seven prospects in the Arizona Fall League found a bit of success with the Salt River Rafters.

Pitchers Adam Bray, Griffin Jax, Hector Lujan, Devin Smeltzer, outfielders Jaylin Davis and Luke Raley and infielder Travis Blankenhorn all contributed to an East division title for the Rafters and a championship appearance.

Salt River fell short of the league title, however, losing a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning and later falling in extras. None of the Twins prospects appeared in the title game, but a few made an impact during the fall-league push for a title.

Bray made 10 relief appearances and fanned 14 hitters in 13 2/3 innings. His 2.63 ERA ranked fourth on the team among relievers.

Of the prospects to play this fall, only Blankenhorn (No. 18) and Raley (No. 19) are listed as a top-30 Twins prospect by MLB.

Blankenhorn, a third-round pick by Minnesota in 2015, hit .231/.299/.387 with 11 homers and 57 RBI for High-A Fort Myers this summer. He didn’t do a whole lot in the AFL, collecting 13 hits (just one extra-base hit) in 17 games while whiffing 13 times. Fellow hitter Davis wasn’t much better, fanning a team-high 21 times in 61 at-bats.

Raley, acquired in August as part of the Brian Dozier trade, appeared in just four games, going 3-for-14 with three RBI.

Brent Rooker, ranked as the organization’s No. 7 prospect by MLB.com, was supposed to be the headliner of Twins prospects in the AFL, but he didn’t play due to an ankle injury.

Hitting

Name AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG OBP SLG Travis Blankenhorn 58 12 13 1 0 0 6 .224 .352 .241 Jaylin Davis 61 7 17 2 0 0 8 .279 .323 .311 Luke Raley 14 3 3 0 1 0 3 .275 .333 .471

Pitching