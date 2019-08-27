StaTuesday: Twins’ Miguel Sano mashing again after rocky start
Miguel Sano‘s much-hyped return following a lost 2018 season was nearly derailed before it began.
An offseason foot injury delayed the 26-year-old’s debut until May 16, but his swing was cause for concern.
His struggles came to a head in mid-June.
Sano went 0-for-7 with five strikeouts back on June 18, then 0-for-7 with three more on June 27, as the Twins tinkered with his mechanics.
And while there were signs of improvement, the results were worrying: Sano went 3-for-38 at the plate over that span, striking out 21 times.
Remarkably, he and the Twins’ coaching staff figured it out on the fly: Sano is hitting .271/.376/.596 with a .973 OPS and 14 home runs in 47 games since July 1.
Those look an awful lot like the numbers that landed Sano his first All-Star nod back in 2017: .276/.368/.538 with a .906 OPS and 21 home runs in 82 games during the first half.
MLB, home runs since July 1
|Player
|Team
|AB
|HR
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|Mike Trout
|LAA
|164
|20
|0.286
|0.410
|0.719
|Eugenio Suarez
|CIN
|174
|19
|0.270
|0.351
|0.626
|Yuli Gurriel
|HOU
|177
|18
|0.378
|0.424
|0.768
|Nelson Cruz
|MIN
|134
|17
|0.320
|0.397
|0.768
|Josh Donaldson
|ATL
|172
|17
|0.279
|0.406
|0.627
|Ronald Acuna Jr.
|ATL
|199
|16
|0.281
|0.370
|0.547
|Cody Bellinger
|LAD
|168
|15
|0.244
|0.343
|0.565
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|178
|15
|0.320
|0.354
|0.691
|Paul Goldschmidt
|STL
|178
|15
|0.286
|0.338
|0.589
|Juan Soto
|WAS
|175
|15
|0.280
|0.401
|0.582
|Rafael Devers
|BOS
|205
|15
|0.331
|0.375
|0.673
|Justin Turner
|LAD
|163
|15
|0.282
|0.357
|0.613
|Gleyber Torres
|NYY
|172
|14
|0.273
|0.327
|0.558
|Jorge Soler
|KCR
|162
|14
|0.290
|0.422
|0.598
|Max Kepler
|MIN
|186
|14
|0.231
|0.319
|0.510
|Jose Altuve
|HOU
|193
|14
|0.352
|0.407
|0.652
|Miguel Sano
|MIN
|166
|14
|0.271
|0.376
|0.596
Put another way, Sano would be on pace for 48 home runs over the course of a full season.
Sano is tied for 13th in the majors with 14 homers since July 1, and tied for second on the Twins over that span, with Minnesota’ second-best slugging percentage.
Only Nelson Cruz has been better.
Sano helped the Twins to a pair of wins over the Detroit Tigers during their most-recent series, hitting three home runs and a double in three games to push his slash line to .247/.344/.579 on the season with a .923 OPS and 26 home runs.
Despite the struggles and the late start, Sano is closing in on his first 30-homer season as a pro.
If he keeps it up down the stretch, that bounce-back season could still materialize.
