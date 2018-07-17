Zach Duke could be on the move soon.

The 35-year-old reliever was tagged for three runs in his most recent outing, a 19-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. For the most part, however, the veteran has been sharp since joining the Twins on a one-year deal last winter, and could fetch a decent haul if Minnesota opts to retool at the deadline.

Duke has allowed just 13 earned runs in 42 appearances and 34 2/3 innings this season, the fewest of any Twins reliever outside of closer Fernando Rodney.

And while his numbers across the board haven’t been outstanding, he’s the Twins’ clear leader in at least one category.

Duke has yet to allow a home run this season. He’s the last Twins reliever standing in that sense.

Rodney allowed one in his first outing, while Trevor Hildenberger allowed three over a four-game span back in April (but hasn’t allowed one since May 18). Ryan Pressley went 13 appearances without allowing a homer, while Addison Reed (currently on the 10-day disabled with an elbow impingement) has allowed homers in his two most recent appearances.

Duke is one of six major-league pitchers to log at least 30 innings this season without allowing a home run, joining Arizona’s Andrew Chafin, Texas’ Jose Leclerc, Baltimore’s Richard Bleier, Oakland’s Santiago Casilla and Cincinnati’s Michael Lorenzen.

Player Tm Year IP G H ER BB SO ERA Richard Bleier BAL 2018 32.2 31 36 7 4 15 1.93 Andrew Chafin ARI 2018 34 46 23 6 15 36 1.59 Zach Duke MIN 2018 34.2 42 41 13 14 36 3.38 Santiago Casilla OAK 2018 31.1 26 18 11 20 22 3.16 Jose Leclerc TEX 2018 33 34 15 8 18 48 2.18 Michael Lorenzen CIN 2018 31.1 21 26 8 12 21 2.30

However, his performance is pretty uncommon by Twins standards.

Just 32 Twins players have pitched even one inning and subsequently gone an entire season without allowing a home run it since the franchise moved to Minnesota in 1961. That list includes the likes of Michael Cuddyer and Drew Butera, position players who were called upon to eat up an inning or two in a blowout.

One-time Twins prospect J.T. Chargois and early Twins reliever Mike Forieles are the only Minnesota pitchers to go homer-less on the season and pitch at least 20 innings for the Twins.

Player Year IP G H ER BB SO ERA Zach Duke 2018 34.2 42 41 13 14 36 3.38 JT Chargois 2016 23 25 25 12 12 17 4.70 Mike Fornieles 1963 22.2 11 24 12 13 7 4.76

That 9-2 homestand changed the conversation a bit, but if the Twins cool off after the All-Star break, Duke could be out. He’d have one off-beat Twins milestone to take with him.