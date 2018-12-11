Head coach Mike Zimmer has presided over some of the best defenses in franchise history since signing on as the Minnesota Vikings‘ head coach in 2014.

He’s had less success on the other side of the ball.

Zimmer and the Vikings’ front office fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo on Tuesday, just hours after Minnesota’s attack struggled mightily in a 21-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski was named DeFilippo’s interim replacement, becoming the team’s fourth offensive coordinator in Zimmer’s five seasons.

From Norv Turner, who resigned abruptly midway through his third season running the offense, to DeFilippo, who was once expected to fill one of the NFL’s head coaching vacancies, the position has been a consistent source of stress.

Will Stefanski fare any better?

Check out a quick history of the Vikings’ offense under Zimmer and co.

2014 – 27th total offense (315.5), T26th yds/play (5.1), 20th points (20.3)

Offensive coordinator: Norv Turner

Quarterback: Teddy Bridgewater

Running back: Matt Asiata

Wide receiver: Greg Jennings

Playoffs: N/A

Summary: Bridgewater took over for Christian Ponder in Week 2, throwing for 2,919 yards, 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the season. Asiata rushed for 570 yards and nine touchdowns, while Jerick McKinnon rushed for 538 yards after Adrian Peterson missed all but one game.

2015 – 29th total offense (321.2), T22nd yds/play (5.3), 16th points (22.8)

Offensive coordinator: Norv Turner

Quarterback: Teddy Bridgewater

Running back: Adrian Peterson

Wide receiver: Stefon Diggs

Playoffs: 10-9 L, Seattle Seahawks (NFC wild card)

Summary: Bridgewater threw for 3,231 yards, 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions, leading the Vikings back to the playoffs. Peterson rushed for 1,485 yards and 11 touchdowns in his final full season with the Vikings. Diggs had 720 receiving yards and four touchdowns as a rookie.

2016 – 28th total offense (315.1), T28th yds/play (5.0), 23rd points (20.4)

Offensive coordinator: Norv Turner/Pat Shurmur

Quarterback: Sam Bradford

Running back: Jerick McKinnon

Wide receiver: Adam Thielen

Playoffs: N/A

Summary: The Vikings traded for Bradford after Bridgewater suffered a serious knee injury during the preseason. Bradford threw for 3,877 yards and 20 touchdowns with five interceptions. Turner resigned as offensive coordinator on Nov. 2. Thielen emerged as a full-time starter, finishing with 967 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 16 games (10 starts). Peterson suffered a knee injury and appeared in just three games.

2017 – 11th total offense (356.9), T11th yds/play (5.4), 10th points (23.9)

Offensive coordinator: Pat Shurmur

Quarterback: Case Keenum

Running back: Latavius Murray

Wide receiver: Adam Thielen

Playoffs: 29-24 W, New Orleans Saints (divisional round); 38-7 L, Philadelphia Eagles (NFC championship)

Summary: Keenum broke out after Bradford was injured early in the season, throwing for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He retained the job when Bradford and Bridgewater were healthy. Rookie Dalvin Cook rushed for 354 yards and two touchdowns in four games before suffering a torn ACL. Murray rushed for 842 yards and eight touchdowns in relief, while McKinnon rushed for 570 yards and three touchdowns. Thielen had his first 1,000-yard season, finishing with 1,276 yards and four touchdowns. Diggs had 849 yards and eight touchdowns. Shurmur was rewarded for his efforts, becoming head coach of the New York Giants.

2018 – 17th total offense (354.4), T15th yds/play (5.6), 20th points (21.7)

Offensive coordinator: John DeFilippo/Kevin Stefanski

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins

Running back: Latavius Murray

Wide receiver: Adam Thielen

Playoffs: TBD

Summary: The Vikings signed Cousins in the offseason, while Cook returned after ACL surgery, but continued to struggle with injuries. Cousins has thrown for 3,698 yards and 24 touchdowns against nine interceptions, but disappointed in a loss to Seattle in Week 14. Thielen and Diggs have emerged as one of the league’s top receiving duos. Thielen recorded his 100th reception of the season in Week 14, becoming the third Vikings receiver to reach the milestone in a single season.