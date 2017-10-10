StaTuesday: With 100th win up next, Dubnyk on pace for Wild record

The Devan Dubnyk era is approaching the century mark.

He enters the Minnesota Wild’s third game of the season Thursday seeking his 100th win since joining the team on Jan. 14, 2015.

It’s a major turnaround for Dubnyk, who had never won more than 20 games in a single season prior to joining the Wild.

He has topped 30 wins in each of his three seasons with Minnesota, finishing sixth (2014-15), 10th (2015-16) and fourth (2016-17) in the category league-wide.

Since the start of the 2014-15 season Dubnyk ranks second overall in the NHL (among goalies with at least 100 games played) with 108 wins and third with a .923 save percentage, putting him on par with perennial Vezina Trophy contenders like Carey Price and Braden Holtby.

Player Team W GP L T/O SV% GAA SO Braden Holtby Capitals 133 204 42 23 0.923 2.17 21 Devan Dubnyk Wild 108 191 60 15 0.923 2.24 16 Corey Crawford Blackhawks 101 172 56 14 0.923 2.38 11 Carey Price Canadiens 92 143 40 11 0.929 2.11 14 Sergei Bobrovsky Blue Jackets 87 152 53 9 0.922 2.42 11 Cam Talbot Oilers 85 168 60 17 0.919 2.42 16 Roberto Luongo Panthers 80 164 54 24 0.919 2.44 7 Cory Schneider Devils 75 189 83 26 0.920 2.39 11 Craig Anderson Senators 70 137 47 19 0.921 2.55 12 John Gibson Ducks 60 118 38 14 0.920 2.26 11

Of course, those numbers can’t be attributed exclusively to a fresh start. The Edmonton Oilers were notoriously dysfunctional throughout Dubnyk’s tenure.

Only the Columbus Blue Jackets and Montreal Canadiens won fewer games during Dubnyk’s best season with the Oilers, while a defensive corps led by the likes of Tom Gilbert and Jeff Petry provided him with little support.

However, with a competent defense in front of him and enough goal support, Dubnyk has finally lived up to the promise he showed as a minor-leaguer, when his size and juniors resume made him a top pick in the 2004 draft.

After winning just 70 games combined during his stints with the Oilers, Nashville Predators and Arizona Coyotes, Dubnyk is on pace to become the winningest goaltender in Wild history.

Dubnyk should overtake Manny Fernandez for second on the Wild’s all-time list this season, and needs just three more seasons at his current pace to pass franchise leader Niklas Backstrom.

Player Wins From GP SV% GAA SO Niklas Backstrom 194 2006-15 409 0.915 2.48 28 Manny Fernandez 113 2000-07 260 0.914 2.47 12 Devan Dubnyk 99 2014- 172 0.924 2.18 15 Dwayne Roloson 62 2001-06 167 0.919 2.28 15 Josh Harding 60 2005-14 151 0.918 2.45 10

His current contract runs through the 2020-21 season and carries both a modified no-trade clause and a team-friendly $4.33 million cap hit.

With Dubnyk performing at a high level and no immediate successors in the system, he looks like a virtual lock to make it.