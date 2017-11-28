Case Keenum is sack-able after all.

The Detroit Lions sacked the Minnesota Vikings quarterback twice on Thanksgiving, but they’ve been one of the only teams to successfully bring him down.

Keenum has been sacked just seven times this season, five better than any other quarterback in the league.

From statuesque guys like Tom Brady, to more mobile Russell Wilson types, no quarterback is staying upright this season quite like Keenum. Only the Lions — twice last week, and twice in their first meeting — Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have managed to sack him in 2017.

His single-season sack percentage — sacks divided by passing attempts — stands at 2.08 percent, which would be good enough for 17th all-time if the season ended today. Keenum’s sack percentage is nearly a full percentage point better than his closest competitor this season.

Player Team Sack % Case Keenum Vikings 2.08 Phillip Rivers Chargers 3.00 Drew Brees Saints 3.37 Derek Carr Raiders 3.65 Ben Roethlisberger Steelers 3.65 Ryan Fitzpatrick Buccaneers 4.12 Matt Ryan Falcons 4.24 Jay Cutler Dolphins 4.58 Jameis Winston Buccaneers 4.78 Jared Goff Rams 5.00

For context, a single percentage point is the difference between all-time leader Dan Marino (1988) and No. 13, also Dan Marino (1987).

Player Sack % Year Dan Marino 0.98 1988 Steve Walsh 1.16 1991 Joey Harrington 1.60 2003 Mark Rypien 1.64 1991 Jim Hart 1.71 1975 Peyton Manning 1.72 2009 Doug Williams 1.73 1979 Jay Cutler 1.75 2008 Dan Marino 1.79 1989 Joey Harrington 1.83 2002 Kerry Collins 1.89 2008 Mark Rypien 1.94 1990 Dan Marino 1.99 1987 Drew Brees 2.01 2008 John Brodie 2.02 1973 John Brodie 2.07 1970 Case Keenum 2.08 2017 Vinny Testaverde 2.16 2000 Brett Favre 2.17 2004 Dan Marino 2.25 1984 Peyton Manning 2.30 2010 Dan Marino 2.38 1999 Drew Brees 2.40 2007 Norm Snead 2.40 1972 Sage Rosenfels 2.44 2007

Turns out, poise under pressure is awfully conducive to good quarterbacking.

Keenum has thrown just five interceptions this year, and ranks alongside Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Jared Goff in the “Not Brady” tier with a 1.52 interception percentage.

Player Team INT % Tom Brady Patriots 0.74 Tyrod Taylor Bills 0.97 Alex Smith Chiefs 1.08 Drew Brees Saints 1.34 Jared Goff Rams 1.39 Carson Wentz Eagles 1.41 Case Keenum Vikings 1.52 Matthew Stafford Lions 1.52 Jacoby Brissett Colts 1.55 Kirk Cousins Redskins 1.60

The Vikings’ offensive line deserves plenty of credit, but Keenum deserves props for his composure. Praised by Lions coach Jim Caldwell for his “gutsy” play ahead of their matchup last week, Keenum had a bonkers 106.6 quarterback rating while under pressure against Detroit.

It is — per Pro Football Focus — the third time he’s topped 100 in such situations this season.