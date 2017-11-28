StaTuesday: Vikings’ Keenum among best at dodging sacks

Case Keenum is sack-able after all.

The Detroit Lions sacked the Minnesota Vikings quarterback twice on Thanksgiving, but they’ve been one of the only teams to successfully bring him down.

Keenum has been sacked just seven times this season, five better than any other quarterback in the league.

From statuesque guys like Tom Brady, to more mobile Russell Wilson types, no quarterback is staying upright this season quite like Keenum. Only the Lions — twice last week, and twice in their first meeting — Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have managed to sack him in 2017.

His single-season sack percentage — sacks divided by passing attempts — stands at 2.08 percent, which would be good enough for 17th all-time if the season ended today. Keenum’s sack percentage is nearly a full percentage point better than his closest competitor this season.

Player Team Sack %
Case Keenum Vikings 2.08
Phillip Rivers Chargers 3.00
Drew Brees Saints 3.37
Derek Carr Raiders 3.65
Ben Roethlisberger Steelers 3.65
Ryan Fitzpatrick Buccaneers 4.12
Matt Ryan Falcons 4.24
Jay Cutler Dolphins 4.58
Jameis Winston Buccaneers 4.78
Jared Goff Rams 5.00

For context, a single percentage point is the difference between all-time leader Dan Marino (1988) and No. 13, also Dan Marino (1987).

Player Sack % Year
Dan Marino 0.98 1988
Steve Walsh 1.16 1991
Joey Harrington 1.60 2003
Mark Rypien 1.64 1991
Jim Hart 1.71 1975
Peyton Manning 1.72 2009
Doug Williams 1.73 1979
Jay Cutler 1.75 2008
Dan Marino 1.79 1989
Joey Harrington 1.83 2002
Kerry Collins 1.89 2008
Mark Rypien 1.94 1990
Dan Marino 1.99 1987
Drew Brees 2.01 2008
John Brodie 2.02 1973
John Brodie 2.07 1970
Case Keenum 2.08 2017
Vinny Testaverde 2.16 2000
Brett Favre 2.17 2004
Dan Marino 2.25 1984
Peyton Manning 2.30 2010
Dan Marino 2.38 1999
Drew Brees 2.40 2007
Norm Snead 2.40 1972
Sage Rosenfels 2.44 2007

Turns out, poise under pressure is awfully conducive to good quarterbacking.

Keenum has thrown just five interceptions this year, and ranks alongside Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Jared Goff in the “Not Brady” tier with a 1.52 interception percentage.

Player Team INT %
Tom Brady Patriots 0.74
Tyrod Taylor Bills 0.97
Alex Smith Chiefs 1.08
Drew Brees Saints 1.34
Jared Goff Rams 1.39
Carson Wentz Eagles 1.41
Case Keenum Vikings 1.52
Matthew Stafford Lions 1.52
Jacoby Brissett Colts 1.55
Kirk Cousins Redskins 1.60

The Vikings’ offensive line deserves plenty of credit, but Keenum deserves props for his composure. Praised by Lions coach Jim Caldwell for his “gutsy” play ahead of their matchup last week, Keenum had a bonkers 106.6 quarterback rating while under pressure against Detroit.

It is — per Pro Football Focus — the third time he’s topped 100 in such situations this season.

 