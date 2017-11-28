StaTuesday: Vikings’ Keenum among best at dodging sacks
Case Keenum is sack-able after all.
The Detroit Lions sacked the Minnesota Vikings quarterback twice on Thanksgiving, but they’ve been one of the only teams to successfully bring him down.
Keenum has been sacked just seven times this season, five better than any other quarterback in the league.
From statuesque guys like Tom Brady, to more mobile Russell Wilson types, no quarterback is staying upright this season quite like Keenum. Only the Lions — twice last week, and twice in their first meeting — Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers have managed to sack him in 2017.
His single-season sack percentage — sacks divided by passing attempts — stands at 2.08 percent, which would be good enough for 17th all-time if the season ended today. Keenum’s sack percentage is nearly a full percentage point better than his closest competitor this season.
|Player
|Team
|Sack %
|Case Keenum
|Vikings
|2.08
|Phillip Rivers
|Chargers
|3.00
|Drew Brees
|Saints
|3.37
|Derek Carr
|Raiders
|3.65
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Steelers
|3.65
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|Buccaneers
|4.12
|Matt Ryan
|Falcons
|4.24
|Jay Cutler
|Dolphins
|4.58
|Jameis Winston
|Buccaneers
|4.78
|Jared Goff
|Rams
|5.00
For context, a single percentage point is the difference between all-time leader Dan Marino (1988) and No. 13, also Dan Marino (1987).
|Player
|Sack %
|Year
|Dan Marino
|0.98
|1988
|Steve Walsh
|1.16
|1991
|Joey Harrington
|1.60
|2003
|Mark Rypien
|1.64
|1991
|Jim Hart
|1.71
|1975
|Peyton Manning
|1.72
|2009
|Doug Williams
|1.73
|1979
|Jay Cutler
|1.75
|2008
|Dan Marino
|1.79
|1989
|Joey Harrington
|1.83
|2002
|Kerry Collins
|1.89
|2008
|Mark Rypien
|1.94
|1990
|Dan Marino
|1.99
|1987
|Drew Brees
|2.01
|2008
|John Brodie
|2.02
|1973
|John Brodie
|2.07
|1970
|Case Keenum
|2.08
|2017
|Vinny Testaverde
|2.16
|2000
|Brett Favre
|2.17
|2004
|Dan Marino
|2.25
|1984
|Peyton Manning
|2.30
|2010
|Dan Marino
|2.38
|1999
|Drew Brees
|2.40
|2007
|Norm Snead
|2.40
|1972
|Sage Rosenfels
|2.44
|2007
Turns out, poise under pressure is awfully conducive to good quarterbacking.
Keenum has thrown just five interceptions this year, and ranks alongside Drew Brees, Carson Wentz and Jared Goff in the “Not Brady” tier with a 1.52 interception percentage.
|Player
|Team
|INT %
|Tom Brady
|Patriots
|0.74
|Tyrod Taylor
|Bills
|0.97
|Alex Smith
|Chiefs
|1.08
|Drew Brees
|Saints
|1.34
|Jared Goff
|Rams
|1.39
|Carson Wentz
|Eagles
|1.41
|Case Keenum
|Vikings
|1.52
|Matthew Stafford
|Lions
|1.52
|Jacoby Brissett
|Colts
|1.55
|Kirk Cousins
|Redskins
|1.60
The Vikings’ offensive line deserves plenty of credit, but Keenum deserves props for his composure. Praised by Lions coach Jim Caldwell for his “gutsy” play ahead of their matchup last week, Keenum had a bonkers 106.6 quarterback rating while under pressure against Detroit.
It is — per Pro Football Focus — the third time he’s topped 100 in such situations this season.
