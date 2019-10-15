The sight of Stefon Diggs burning Philadelphia cornerbacks and catching a Kirk Cousins pass were plentiful on Sunday during Minnesota’s 38-20 victory.

It was also a rare sight for home fans.

Diggs finished with seven catches on 11 targets for 167 yards and three touchdowns – the three scores coming from distances of 62, 51 and 11 yards.

Cousins, who completed 22 of 29 passes for 333 yards, also threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen to open the scoring

Three TDs for Diggs, four for Cousins. A home game in Minnesota has featured a wide receiver with three touchdowns and a quarterback throwing for four and with 300+ yards only twice previously in Vikings history – Tommy Kramer and Sammy White in 1982 and Randall Cunningham and Randy Moss in 1998.

Including the postseason, Diggs had just the 17th three-receiving touchdown game in Vikings history and 11th at home. The last to do it was Sidney Rice in an NFC Division playoff game on Jan. 17, 2010. The last to do it in a regular-season game was Marcus Robinson against Cleveland in 2005. Robinson only had three catches in the game totaling 32 yards – or less than two of Diggs’ TDs.

Diggs’ 167 yards against the Eagles are the fourth-highest in any three TD game in Vikings history, topped only by White and Randy Moss (twice).

ALL-TIME VIKINGS 3 RECEIVING TD GAMES

PLAYER DATE OPP RESULT REC YDS Jerry Reichow 12/17/1961 at Bears L, 52-35 6 90 Charley Ferguson 11/11/1962 at Bears L, 31-30 3 130 Gene Washington 11/9/1969 vs. Browns W, 51-3 7 119 Sammy White 12/11/1976 at Dolphins W, 29-7 9 120 Ahmad Rashad* 9/2/1979 vs. 49ers W, 28-22 7 152 Sammy White 11/28/1982 vs. Bears W, 35-7 10 177 Cris Carter 9/25/1994 vs. Dolphins W, 38-35 7 81 Cris Carter 12/21/1997 vs. Colts W, 39-28 5 89 Randy Moss 11/26/1998 at Cowboys W, 46-36 3 163 Randy Moss 12/6/1998 vs. Bears W, 48-22 8 106 Cris Carter 11/14/1999 at Bears W, 27-24 9 141 Randy Moss 10/1/2000 at Lions W, 31-24 7 168 Randy Moss 11/19/2001 vs. Giants W, 28-16 10 171 Randy Moss 9/28/2003 vs. 49ers W, 35-7 8 172 Marcus Robinson 11/27/2005 vs. Browns W ,24-12 3 32 Sidney Rice** 1/17/2010 vs. Cowboys W, 34-3 6 141 Stefon Diggs 10/13/2019 vs. Eagles W, 38-20 7 167

* — Rashad had four touchdowns

** — playoff game

Cousins became the 14th Vikings quarterback, including playoffs, to throw four or more touchdowns in a home game and the 26th time overall. The others: Todd Bouman, Teddy Bridgewater, Daunte Culpepper (twice), Cunningham (twice), Brett Favre (three), Gus Frerotte, Jeff George, Brad Johnson (twice), Joe Kapp, Kramer (six), Warren Moon and Fran Tarkenton (four). Six of those 26 games occurred in the playoffs.

The last Vikings quarterback to throw for four TDs in a home contest was Bridgewater at TFC Bank Stadium on Dec. 20. 2015. But he only had 231 yards passing that day. It had been nine years since the home faithful saw a Vikings QB have four touchdowns and 300 yards passing, and it’s been done only 10 times total.

VIKINGS QBS W/ 4+ TD, 300+ YARDS IN A HOME GAME