StaTuesday: Fun facts about Twins’ Molitor and his 3,319 career hits

There are 32 members of Major League Baseball’s 3,000-hit club. Paul Molitor was the 21st to join, reaching that mark on Sept. 16, 1996.

With FOX Sports North showing a replay Tuesday at 7 p.m. of the game in which Molitor got No. 3,000, here’s a few facts about the Hall of Famer’s career as it related to his hits.

Number of hits: 3,319

MLB rank in hits: Ninth, four ahead of Eddie Collins and 100 behind Carl Yastrzemski.

Rank among right-handed hitters: Fourth. Only Hank Aaron, Derek Jeter and Honus Wagner have more.

1st hit: Single off Baltimore’s Mike Flanagan on April 7, 1978.

1,000th hit: Double off Boston’s Bob Stanley on July 2, 1985

2,000th hit: Single off Kansas City’s Bret Saberhagen on July 30, 1991

3,000th hit: Triple off Kansas City’s Jose Rosado on Sept. 16, 1996. Molitor was the first player to have his 3,000th hit come via triple. Ichiro Suzuki has done it since.

Longest hit streak: 39 games in 1987, which is the seventh-longest in MLB history (sixth of those not overlapping seasons). No player has had a longer hit streak since (Jimmy Rollins hit in 38 straight in the 2005-06 seasons; the longest single-season streak since is 35 by Chase Utley in 2006).

Pitcher faced the most: Dave Steib, 120 plate appearances. Molitor hit .239/.300/.339 off Steib.

Pitcher off which he had the most hits: 33, Roger Clemens and Jack Morris.

1.000 average, most AB: 3-for-3 vs. Gerald Alexander (single, double, triple), Brian Barnes (single, two home runs), Steve Focault (three singles) and Sidney Ponson (three singles).

Highest non-1.000 average: .833, 5-for-6 (two singles, two doubles, home run) vs. Bryan Harvey.

Highest average (min. 10 AB): .692 vs. Dave Fleming (9-for-13, HR).

Highest average (min. 20 AB): .586 vs. Matt Keough (17-for-19, five doubles, home run).

Highest average (min. 30 AB): .482 vs. Erik Hanson (27-for-56, two doubles, two triples, home run).

Highest average (min. 60 AB): .429 vs. Mark Langston (27-for-63, six doubles, four home runs).

Highest average (min. 70 AB): .360 vs. Frank Tanana (27-for-75, six doubles, triple, three home runs).

Highest average (min. 80 AB): .320 vs. Jack Morris (33-for-103, five doubles, two triples, home run).

Most doubles: 8 vs. Bert Blyleven, Roger Clemens, Mike Flanagan and Dave Steib.

Most triples: 4 vs. Steve Comer (7-for-21 overall).

Most home runs: 4 vs. David Cone, Dennis Eckersley, Mark Langston and Mike Smithson.

Multiple-hit games: 967 (7th-most in MLB history*)

Three-hit games: 290 (9th-most in MLB history*)

Four-hit games: 62 (tied for 5th-most in MLB history*)

Five-hit games: 7 (tied for 9th-most in MLB history*)

* – since 1904