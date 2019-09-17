The Minnesota Twins‘ record-smashing season has been a team effort.

A whopping eight players have hit at least 20 home runs for the Twins this season, while third baseman Miguel Sano needs just one more dinger to give Minnesota five 30-home run hitters.

And while home runs are up across the board, the Twins are getting some unexpected production from their catchers this year.

Catcher was famously a position of strength for the Twins throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, as Joe Mauer succeeded A.J. Pierzynski and went on a spectacular run behind the dish, but they’ve never gotten much power from the position.

Minnesota had gotten 20-plus home runs from their catchers just four times entering the 2019 season, most recently in 2013, the last time Mauer suited up (this tear-jerker aside).

Led by Mitch Garver, this year’s group has changed the conversation.

Player AB BA OBP SLG HR Mitch Garver 267 .296 .376 .678 29 Jason Castro 219 .233 .329 .438 12 Willians Astudillo 65 .277 .315 .400 1

Garver, Jason Castro and Willians Astudillo have hit a combined 42 home runs during games in which they’ve appeared at catcher this season, and have a combined .904 OPS, the group’s highest since 2009, Joe Mauer’s MVP season.

They’re the only group of catchers in MLB to hit more than 40 this season, and blew past the previous Twins record — 26 home runs, set singlehandedly by Earl Battey in 1963 — earlier this summer.

They’re the first group of catchers to hit 40 home runs since the 2003 Atlanta Braves matched the MLB record with 43.

Team GP H 2B 3B HR RBI Minnesota Twins 150 146 27 1 42 99 Seattle Mariners 150 161 18 1 38 89 New York Yankees 151 142 27 1 37 104 Arizona Diamondbacks 151 113 28 0 31 71 Chicago Cubs 150 143 27 1 29 86 Milwaukee Brewers 150 133 28 2 28 73 Washington Nationals 149 127 20 0 25 91 Cleveland Indians 150 114 17 1 25 71 Chicago White Sox 150 140 27 0 24 70 Philadelphia Phillies 148 150 36 3 24 79 Los Angeles Dodgers 151 118 24 1 23 72 Atlanta Braves 151 128 23 4 22 79 Boston Red Sox 149 137 25 1 22 74 Houston Astros 151 116 26 0 22 68 Baltimore Orioles 150 122 20 0 21 63 Oakland Athletics 151 117 28 1 21 84 Tampa Bay Rays 151 114 24 1 20 77 Cincinnati Reds 151 124 21 0 19 73 Toronto Blue Jays 150 105 18 2 19 59 Miami Marlins 150 142 22 1 19 61 St. Louis Cardinals 150 139 28 0 19 78 San Diego Padres 150 111 16 2 18 53 Detroit Tigers 149 92 15 1 17 49 New York Mets 150 148 21 0 17 81 Los Angeles Angels 150 107 18 1 14 53 San Francisco Giants 150 145 40 2 13 63 Kansas City Royals 151 115 30 0 11 42 Texas Rangers 151 94 23 1 9 39 Pittsburgh Pirates 150 121 17 0 8 39 Colorado Rockies 151 131 33 2 6 58

The source of this power surge has been a little surprising. Castro has been a reliable bat for years, but Garver has broken out in his third season as a major-leaguer.

The 28-year-old is hitting .279/.367/.645 with 30 home runs in 290 at-bats after batting .259/.329/.405 with just seven home runs in 348 at-bats during his first two seasons with the Twins.

Garver, who took 103 games to hit his seventh career home run, matched that number on May 7 this year.

He hit his 30th of the season last Tuesday, during a 5-0 win over the Washington Nationals, and is currently averaging a home run every 9.67 at-bats.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout leads the majors with a 10.44 AB/HR, followed by Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich (11.11 AB/HR) and Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz (11.32 AB/HR).

Garver has hit them in bunches this season. He’s up to five multi-homer games this season, and needs just three more to match former Braves catcher Javy Lopez’s record, set in 2003. Lopez was the last catcher to have more than five such games.

And while Garver hasn’t played enough to qualify for the official leaderboards this year (3.1 plate appearances per team game), he’s helping turn catcher into a major strength for the Twins once again.