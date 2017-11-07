Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins needed a break.

The Wolves ranked last in the NBA last season in bench scoring — getting just 22.8 points per game from reserves — despite Towns and Wiggins producing nearly 50 points each night.

So after revamping their starting five, the Wolves set out to fix their bench.

To do it, they brought in the best sixth man on the market: Jamal Crawford.

Crawford trails only Dell Curry — former Charlotte Hornets star and father of Steph — in career bench scoring with a whopping 10,052 points in 759 games.

Player G Min Pts Avg FG% 3P% FT% Dell Curry 984 20378 11147 11.3 0.456 0.403 0.852 Jamal Crawford 759 19943 10052 13.2 0.412 0.347 0.865 Eddie Johnson 672 15362 9176 13.7 0.462 0.346 0.86 Ricky Pierce 587 13945 8799 15 0.493 0.321 0.873 Lou Williams 701 15649 8710 12.4 0.413 0.343 0.826 Thurl Bailey 661 16780 8391 12.7 0.471 0.103 0.812 Manu Ginobili 651 15214 7764 11.9 0.442 0.368 0.82 Jason Terry 687 16987 7384 10.7 0.436 0.369 0.852 Leandro Barbosa 738 14761 7383 10 0.457 0.381 0.821 J.R. Smith 553 13590 7055 12.8 0.427 0.369 0.732 Detlef Schrempf 612 15009 7046 11.5 0.489 0.347 0.807 Antoine Carr 772 13856 6246 8.1 0.498 0.129 0.78 Chris Gatling 614 11505 6079 9.9 0.509 0.245 0.668 Al Harrington 536 12878 6024 11.2 0.443 0.34 0.741 Ben Gordon 475 11027 6008 12.6 0.427 0.397 0.862 Clifford Robinson 536 12688 5806 10.8 0.441 0.317 0.653 Ron Anderson 556 12099 5791 10.4 0.469 0.285 0.814

It helps that Crawford and Curry will soon be the only players in NBA history to top — or even come close — to logging 20,000 minutes off the bench.

That number is by design.

The only three-time winner of the NBA’s sixth man of the year award, Crawford long ago made the decision to forgo a starting spot for the bench.

And the playoffs.

Crawford has been to the postseason seven times since signing with the Atlanta Hawks ahead of the 2009-10 season, the first time he went an entire season without starting a game.

He’s started just 40 of a possible 595 games ever since.

After spending his 20s missing the postseason with mediocre Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks squads, Crawford doesn’t seem to mind.

In 69 total playoff games Crawford has made exactly one start, yet he’s still averaging 28.4 minutes and 14.5 points per game in 68 appearances off the bench.

Once again, Crawford has found a situation ideally suited to his sixth-man skills.

Wiggins and Towns were the only teammates to top 37 minutes per game last season, and the only duo to finish in the top five.

Meanwhile, the Wolves’ top bench option, forward Shabazz Muhammad, ranked 17th in the NBA with 1,490 minutes off the bench, 300 more than Nemanja Bjelica.

Point guard Tyus Jones chipped in just 700 minutes.

It’s been a different story this season.

Muhammad has played just 86 such minutes this season, behind Crawford, Bjelica, Gorgui Dieng and Tyus Jones.

Player G Pts Avg Min FG% 3P% FT% Jamal Crawford 10 108 10.8 202 0.407 0.436 0.955 Nemanja Bjelica 10 82 8.2 155 0.636 0.625 0.917 Gorgui Dieng 10 68 6.8 154 0.5 0.25 0.769 Tyus Jones 10 31 3.1 147 0.375 0.4 0.9 Shabazz Muhammad 8 20 2.5 86 0.37 0 – Aaron Brooks 4 7 1.8 8 0.6 0.5 – Cole Aldrich 4 1 0.3 9 0 – 0.5 Marcus Georges-Hunt 5 0 0 9 0 0 –

The Wolves are expected to make the playoffs this season, a fact that probably drew Crawford to Minnesota.

In other words, it’s all going according to plan.