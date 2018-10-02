StaTuesday: Mauer’s remarkable career as Twins’ catcher
Joe Mauer choked up a bit as he trotted out of the dugout Sunday in his catcher’s gear, the first time he’d worn it since 2013.
Perhaps a few fans did too.
It was, after all, probably his last appearance in a Minnesota Twins uniform and certainly his last as a catcher.
The idea had been floated wistfully a handful of times on social media, usually with the caveat that such a thing was unlikely given Mauer’s injury history.
More Twins coverage
Yet there he was, the Mauer of 2006 and 2008 and 2009, with a little more gray around the edges, out to catch one last pitch in the ninth inning.
If Mauer is really done — it’s worth noting that he has left the door open for a return, both verbally and with steady if unspectacular play at first base — the Twins couldn’t have orchestrated a better sendoff.
Because while Mauer has been a serviceable first baseman, he was an all-world catcher.
Mauer’s peak included some of the best seasons a major-league catcher has ever had, numbers not seen regularly in the majors since catchers had names like Bubbles and Spud.
The only American League catcher ever to win a batting title and the first catcher in either league to win three, Mauer was a nearly-unanimous choice for AL MVP in 2009, earning 27 of a possible 28 first-place votes.
He hit .365 that season, which ranks first or second all-time amongst catchers, depending on your perspective.
|Player
|BA
|Year
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Babe Phelps
|.367
|1936
|115
|319
|36
|117
|23
|2
|5
|57
|27
|18
|.421
|.498
|.920
|Joe Mauer
|.365
|2009
|138
|523
|94
|191
|30
|1
|28
|96
|76
|63
|.444
|.587
|1.031
|Mike Piazza
|.362
|1997
|152
|556
|104
|201
|32
|1
|40
|124
|69
|77
|.431
|.638
|1.070
|Bill Dickey
|.362
|1936
|112
|423
|99
|153
|26
|8
|22
|107
|46
|16
|.428
|.617
|1.045
|Chief Meyers
|.358
|1912
|126
|371
|60
|133
|16
|5
|6
|60
|47
|20
|.441
|.477
|.918
|Mickey Cochrane
|.357
|1930
|130
|487
|110
|174
|42
|5
|10
|85
|55
|18
|.424
|.526
|.949
|Gabby Hartnett
|.354
|1937
|110
|356
|47
|126
|21
|6
|12
|82
|43
|19
|.424
|.548
|.971
|Bubbles Hargrave
|.353
|1926
|105
|326
|42
|115
|22
|8
|6
|62
|25
|17
|.406
|.525
|.930
|Spud Davis
|.349
|1933
|141
|495
|51
|173
|28
|3
|9
|65
|32
|24
|.395
|.473
|.867
|Mickey Cochrane
|.349
|1931
|122
|459
|87
|160
|31
|6
|17
|89
|56
|21
|.423
|.553
|.976
|Joe Mauer
|.347
|2006
|140
|521
|86
|181
|36
|4
|13
|84
|79
|54
|.429
|.507
|.936
|Mike Piazza
|.346
|1995
|112
|434
|82
|150
|17
|0
|32
|93
|39
|80
|.400
|.606
|1.006
|Earl Smith
|.346
|1926
|105
|292
|29
|101
|17
|2
|2
|46
|28
|7
|.407
|.438
|.845
|Johnny Bassler
|.346
|1924
|124
|379
|43
|131
|20
|3
|1
|68
|62
|11
|.441
|.422
|.864
The only guy in front of him on this list, Babe Phelps, was a part-time catcher when he hit .367 in 1936, catching just 98 of the Brooklyn Dodgers’ 154 games that season, second to teammate Ray Berro.
Back to Mauer.
He tailed off significantly after concussions forced his move to first base in 2013, but will finish his career as the Twins’ all-time leader in doubles and times on base. He currently ranks second in hits, walks and games played, as well as third in runs scored. Kirby Puckett’s hits record remains within reach. Another season or two would likely be enough.
Mauer remains noncommittal about his future plans, but both options present a little intrigue.
Returning for another season would mean a new deal, as the eight-year, $184 million deal he signed in 2010 is officially up.
He remains, as we’ve noted in the past, undeniably clutch.
Mauer hit .407/.500/.617 in 81 at-bats with runners in scoring position this year, and was hitting .300 while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense as recently as a year ago.
Retiring would mean the next phase in an ongoing debate over his case for the Hall of Fame.
By at least one metric — baseball writer Jay Jaffe’s JAWS, more on that here — he has a case. Mauer ranks seventh (appropriate) amongst catchers, behind Yogi Berra and ahead of Bill Dickey. All but two members of the top 10 are in the Hall of Fame.
Even if those numbers aren’t enough for the Hall, they’re probably enough for a statue at Target Field.
He’d better be wearing his catcher’s gear.