StaTuesday: The all-time leaders on Hockey Day Minnesota

Hockey Day Minnesota is, without a doubt, our favorite day of the year at FOX Sports North.

We celebrated HDM on Saturday, bringing the event to Minneapolis for the first time in its 14-year history.

Every year, the special day is capped with a Minnesota Wild game at the Xcel Energy Center. It seems the Wild enjoy the festivities, too.

After thrashing the Dallas Stars 7-0 — its biggest winning margin of the season — Minnesota improved to 11-2-1 on HDM. The Wild have outscored their opponents 47-28 over the 14 games.

But who are the individual leaders? We’ll start with the skaters.

It just feels right that Zach Parise, the Faribault, Minn., native is the celebration’s all-time leading scorer with eight points (four goals and four assists), boosting that total with a goal Saturday.

Jason Zucker has lit the lamp more often than any other player with five, while Ryan Suter has tallied a team-high five assists on HDM since joining the team in 2012.

The only player to skate as a high schooler on HDM and then tally a point on the day in a Wild jersey is Kyle Rau.

While starring at Eden Prairie High School, Rau and the Eagles played an outdoor game in Hermantown in 2010. Eight years later, Rau was called up to make his Wild debut on HDM in 2018 and logged an assist in the 5-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Rau’s older brother, Chad, made his NHL debut for the Wild on HDM in 2012 and found the back of the net — one of two goals he’d score while having a cup of coffee in the league.

PLAYER G A PTS PIM Zach Parise 4 4 8 4 Jason Zucker 5 2 7 0 Mikko Koivu 3 4 7 12 Ryan Suter 2 5 7 4 Dany Heatley 3 2 5 0 Jared Spurgeon 2 3 5 0 Charlie Coyle 1 4 5 4 Eric Staal 0 4 4 0 Eric Haula 3 0 3 0 Neal Prosser 2 1 3 8 Cal Clutterbuck 2 1 3 2 Kyle Brodziak 2 1 3 0 Mathew Dumba 1 2 3 2 Devin Setoguchi 1 2 3 0 Pierre-Marc Bouchard 1 2 3 0 Nino Niederreiter 0 3 3 2 Brian Rolston 2 0 2 0 Brent Burns 1 1 2 6 Jordan Greenway 1 1 2 2 Kurtis Foster 1 1 2 2 Mike Zuccarello 1 1 2 2 Antti Miettinen 1 1 2 0 Mikael Granlund 1 1 2 0 Ryan Donato 1 1 2 0 Ryan Hartman 1 1 2 0 Andrew Burnette 0 2 2 2 Devan Dubnyk 0 2 2 0 Jonas Brodin 0 2 2 0 Matt Cullen 0 2 2 0 Eric Belanger 1 0 1 2 Carson Soucy 1 0 1 0 Chad Rau 1 0 1 0 Robbie Earl 1 0 1 0 Nick Schultz 0 1 1 5 Owen Nolan 0 1 1 5 Greg Zanon 0 1 1 4 Jason Pominville 0 1 1 2 Justin Fontaine 0 1 1 2 Marian Gaborik 0 1 1 2 Mark Parrish 0 1 1 2 Torrey Mitchell 0 1 1 2 Carson McMillan 0 1 1 0 Christian Folin 0 1 1 0 James Sheppard 0 1 1 0 Jed Ortmeyer 0 1 1 0 Joel Erickson Ek 0 1 1 0 Keith Carney 0 1 1 0 Kevin Fiala 0 1 1 0 Kyle Rau 0 1 1 0 Marcus Foligno 0 1 1 0 Martin Havlat 0 1 1 0 Martin Skoula 0 1 1 0 Pontus Aberg 0 1 1 0 Shane Hnidy 0 1 1 0 Stephane Veilleux 0 1 1 0 Tyler Ennis 0 1 1 0 Victor Rask 0 1 1 0 Warren Peters 0 1 1 0 Clayton Stoner 0 0 0 17 Luke Kunin 0 0 0 16 Brad Staubitz 0 0 0 7 Darroll Powe 0 0 0 7 Zenon Konopka 0 0 0 7 Cam Barker 0 0 0 5 Derek Boogaard 0 0 0 5 Kurtis Gabriel 0 0 0 5 Marek Zidlicky 0 0 0 4 Daniel Winnik 0 0 0 2 Gustav Olofsson 0 0 0 2 Jarret Stoll 0 0 0 2 Justin Falk 0 0 0 2 Marco Scandella 0 0 0 2 Sean Hill 0 0 0 2 Wes Walz 0 0 0 2 Wyatt Smith 0 0 0 2

Wild fans probably don’t want to know who the all-time scorer is on HDM as an opponent. That would be Corey Perry, the longtime Anaheim winger who is now skating with Dallas.

Perry got into it with Alex Stalock on Saturday night after running into the goaltender’s head late in the third period.

Although Perry, along with the entire Stars team, was held scoreless on Saturday night, he does lead all opposing skaters with three goals on HDM.

Perry scored twice in Anaheim’s 3-0 win over the Wild on HDM 2009 and added another on the day eight years later in 2017 when Minnesota topped the Ducks 5-3.

PLAYER G A PTS PIM Corey Perry 3 0 3 18 Antonie Vermette 2 1 3 0 Brayden Point 2 0 2 0 Rick Nash 1 1 2 7 Bill Guerin 1 1 2 0 Cam Fowler 1 1 2 0 Jon Lehtera 1 1 2 0 Paul Stastny 1 1 2 0 Troy Brouwer 1 1 2 0 Robby Fabbri 0 2 2 2 Alex Goligoski 0 2 2 0 Mike Comrie 0 2 2 0 Ryan Getzlaf 0 2 2 0 Tyler Johnson 0 2 2 0 Vernon Fiddler 0 2 2 0 Cody McLeod 1 0 1 5 John Mitchell 1 0 1 2 Ryan Garbutt 1 0 1 2 Alex Chiasson 1 0 1 0 Andy Hilbert 1 0 1 0 Artemi Panarin 1 0 1 0 Eric Nystrom 1 0 1 0 Niklas Hagman 1 0 1 0 Patrick Berglund 1 0 1 0 Philip Larsen 1 0 1 0 Sean Bergenheim 1 0 1 0 Stefan Noesen 1 0 1 0 Vladimir Tarasenko 1 0 1 0 Alex Steen 0 1 1 6 Steve Downie 0 1 1 6 Steve Montador 0 1 1 5 Seth Jones 0 1 1 4 Mike Commodore 0 1 1 2 Rob Niedermayer 0 1 1 2 Andrew Ebbett 0 1 1 0 Andy Sutton 0 1 1 0 Antti Miettinen 0 1 1 0 Brady Boyes 0 1 1 0 Brendan Morrison 0 1 1 0 Dave Moss 0 1 1 0 Drew Miller 0 1 1 0 Greg Zanon 0 1 1 0 Jan Hejda 0 1 1 0 Jared Boll 0 1 1 0 Jussi Jokinen 0 1 1 0 Keith Yandle 0 1 1 0 Loui Eriksson 0 1 1 0 Mark Olver 0 1 1 0 Mikhail Segachev 0 1 1 0 Milan Hejduk 0 1 1 0 Miroslav Satan 0 1 1 0 Pierre-Luc Dubois 0 1 1 0 Rich Peverley 0 1 1 0 Ryan Kesler 0 1 1 0 Stephane Robidas 0 1 1 0 Steven Stamkos 0 1 1 0 T.J. Oshie 0 1 1 0 Tyler Seguin 0 1 1 0 David Backes 0 0 0 17 Steve Ott 0 0 0 9 Cam Janssen 0 0 0 7 Derek Dorsett 0 0 0 6 Matt D’Agostini 0 0 0 5 Nick Ritchie 0 0 0 5 Blake Comeau 0 0 0 4 Bobby Ryan 0 0 0 4 Jake Dotchin 0 0 0 4 Joel Edmundson 0 0 0 4 John Hejda 0 0 0 4 Scottie Upshall 0 0 0 4 Shawn Horcoff 0 0 0 4 Alexander Radulov 0 0 0 2 Andrej Sustr 0 0 0 2 Cam Atkinson 0 0 0 2 Carlo Colaiacovo 0 0 0 2 Eric Brewer 0 0 0 2 Hampus Lindholm 0 0 0 2 Jaroslav Halak 0 0 0 2 Jason Dickinson 0 0 0 2 Jon Klemm 0 0 0 2 Kevin Bieksa 0 0 0 2 Kevin Shattenkirk 0 0 0 2 Kristian Huselius 0 0 0 2 Krys Barch 0 0 0 2 Kyle Brodziak 0 0 0 2 Kyle Chipchura 0 0 0 2 Lucas Lessio 0 0 0 2 Martin Erat 0 0 0 2 Michael Stone 0 0 0 2 Radek Dvorak 0 0 0 2 Radek Martinek 0 0 0 2 Richard Park 0 0 0 2 Ryan O’Byrne 0 0 0 2 Scott Harrington 0 0 0 2 Slater Koekkoek 0 0 0 2 Stephen Johns 0 0 0 2 Tobias Rieder 0 0 0 2 Trevor Daley 0 0 0 2

In the net, Stalock has a perfect HDM save percentage thanks to Saturday’s shutout. Niklas Backstrom owns the highest mark with 127 saves on the day. While Devan Dubnyk’s 91.4% save percentage is the lowest among Wild goalies, he does own a 4-1 record on HDM.

GOALIE SH SV SV% Alex Stalock 27 27 1.000 Manny Fernandez 4 4 1.000 Darcy Kuemper 35 33 .943 Niklas Backstrom 135 127 .941 Josh Hardin 25 23 .920 Devin Dubnyk 93 85 .914

And on the other side of the ice, it’s Jonas Hiller leading the charge with that shutout of the Wild in 2009. Dallas goalie Anton Khudobin ranks dead last with a 76.5% save percentage after he allowed four goals to Minnesota on Saturday and was relieved of his duties by Ben Bishop.