StaTuesday: Early defensive ratings for 2018 Minnesota Twins

This past week, the Society of American Baseball Research (SABR) issued its first Defensive Index rankings (SDI) for the season, based on games played through July 15 (or, up until the All-Star break), and several of Minnesota’s players have positive ratings.

According to SABR, these rankings account for roughly 25 percent of the selection process used in determining each season’s Gold Glove winners and also contributes in determining Platinum Glove Award winners.

The Defensive Index is compiled from different fielding metrics and incorporates a myriad of categories. (If you are interested in a more detailed explanation, please click here.)

We’d love to know what a combination of Byron Buxton (second in SDI among all major leaguers last season with an incredible 20.0) and Jake Cave would look like in center field, unfortunately the rating system doesn’t work that way and neither Minnesota center fielder qualifies in the rankings at the break.

That’s not to say the Twins don’t have other outfielders who play good defense, though.

Max Kepler is once again placing high in the SDI rankings, coming in at a 2.9 rating, good for sixth among American League right fielders. Meanwhile, left fielder Eddie Rosario, who had a negative SDI in 2017, is at a 0.4.

While the corner outfielders are doing well via the SDI, so are Minnesota’s corner infielders.

Last season, Joe Mauer finished third among AL first basemen in SDI and at the break this year he’s fifth (and best among those in the AL Central), at a 1.5.

Eduardo Escobar has given the Twins a boost with his bat, but also his glove. Taking over at third base, he comes in at fifth in the AL with a 2.2. (On the flip side, the Yankees‘ Miguel Andujar is an MLB-worst -10.4 at that position.)

Filling in for Jason Castro at catcher, Mitch Garver comes in at a -3.3 SDI. In the AL, only Oakland’s Jonathan Lucroy (-6.0) and Chicago’s Omar Narvaez (-7.5) have worse ratings. Last season, Castro had a 4.6 both in the midseason and final ratings.

In the middle of the infield, second baseman Brian Dozier has a -2.9 and shortstop Ehire Adrianza a -5.7 (Kansas City’s Alcides Escobar is nearly doubly bad, with an MLB-worst -10.8 at short).

Very few pitchers qualify for the SDI, but Jose Berrios leads Minnesota hurlers with a 0.3. Others ranked are Kyle Gibson (-0.2), Jake Odorizzi (-0.5) and Lance Lynn (-1.9).

To view all of the ratings through July 15, click here.

Dave Heller is the author of Ken Williams: A Slugger in Ruth’s Shadow (a Larry Ritter Book Award nominee), Facing Ted Williams – Players From the Golden Age of Baseball Recall the Greatest Hitter Who Ever Lived and As Good As It Got: The 1944 St. Louis Browns