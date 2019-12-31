StaTuesday: The decade’s statistical leaders for Minnesota’s pro teams

With another decade coming to a close, we thought it would be fun to see who the leaders were in some major categories for all seven of Minnesota’s professional sports teams.

Some of the overall leaders might be pretty obvious (i.e. the Twins’ Joe Mauer), but we’re presenting the top five in each category, which might turn up some surprises and maybe some long-forgotten names.

Here’s the top-five leaders from the 20-teens — 2010-19 — for Minnesota’s pro franchises:

MINNESOTA TWINS

Games: Joe Mauer (1,159), Brian Dozier (955), Trevor Plouffe (723), Eduardo Escobar (671), Eddie Rosario (640)

Hits: Mauer (1,279), Dozier (928), Rosario (684), Plouffe (651), Escobar (575)

Doubles: Mauer (270), Dozier (202), Plouffe (148) Escobar (138), Rosario (127)

Triples: Rosario (22), Dozier (21), Denard Span (19), Escobar (18), Jorge Polanco (18)

Home runs: Dozier (167), Miguel Sano (118), Rosario (106), Plouffe (96), Max Kepler (92)

RBI: Mauer (526), Dozier (491), Plouffe (357), Rosario (346), Sano (315)

Stolen bases: Dozier (98), Ben Revere (74), Byron Buxton (60), Span (49), Eduardo Nunez (44)

Batting average (min. 1,000 PA): Mauer (.294), Polanco (.281), Rosario (.279), Revere (.278), Michael Cuddyer (.277)

On-base percentage (min. 1,000 PA): Mauer (.376), Robbie Grossman (.371), Josh Willingham (.353), Cuddyer (.341), Justin Morneau (.340)

OPS (min. 1,000 PA): Sano (.836), Willingham (.799), Morneau (.791), Rosario (788), Mauer (.788)

—

Innings pitched: Kyle Gibson (1,087), Jose Berrios (596 2/3), Brian Duensing (565 1/3), Ervin Santana (525 1/3), Carl Pavano (506)

Complete games: Pavano (10), Santana (7), Berrios (3), Phil Hughes (3), Gibson/Duensing/Nick Blackburn (2)

Wins: Gibson (67), Berrios (43), Duensing (36), Hughes (32), Santana (30)

Losses: Gibson (68), Duensing (35), Berrios (34), Blackburn (31), Francisco Liriano (30)

Saves: Glen Perkins (120), Matt Capps (45), Brandon Kintzler (45), Taylor Rogers (32), Fernando Rodney (25)

Strikeouts: Gibson (845), Berrios (585), Liriano (422), Santana (414), Duensing (375)

ERA (min. 100 IP): Rogers (3.04), Perkins (3.18), Jared Burton (3.47), Capps (3.61), Santana (3.68)

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Games: Everson Griffen (147), Kyle Rudolph (128), Brian Robison (126), Marcus Sherels (123), Harrison Smith (114)

Passing yards: Kirk Cousins (7,901), Christian Ponder (6,658), Teddy Bridgewater (6,150), Sam Bradfor (4,259), Case Keenum (3,547)

Passing touchdowns: Cousins (56), Ponder (38), Bridgewater (28), Bradford (23), Keenum (22)

Interceptions: Ponder (36), Bridgewater (22), Brett Favre (19), Cousins (16), Matt Cassel (13)

Passer rating: Cousins (103.0), Bradford (101.1), Keenum (98.3), Bridgewater (86.3), Donovan McNabb (82.90

Rushing yards: Adrian Peterson (7,263), Dalvin Cook (2,104), Jerick McKinnon (1,918), Latavius Murray (1,420), Toby Gerhart (1,305)

Rushing touchdowns: Peterson (57), Matt Asiata (18), Cook (17), Murray (14), McKinnon (7)

Receptions: Rudolph (425), Stefon Diggs (365), Adam Thielen (323), Percy Harvin (220), Peterson (158)

Receiving yards: Diggs (4,623), Thielen (4,315), Rudolph (4,154), Harvin (2,512), Jarius Wright (2,039)

Receiving touchdowns: Rudolph (47), Diggs (30), Thielen (25), Harvin (14), Greg Jennings (10), Wright (10)

—

Total tackles: Chad Greenway (782), Smith (651), Eric Kendricks (532), Anthony Barr (417), Xavier Rhodes (372)

Interceptions: Smith (23), Rhodes (10), Anthony Harris (9), Andrew Sendejo (8), Trae Waynes (7)

Sacks: Griffen (74.5), Jared Allen (56.5), Danielle Hunter (54.5), Robison (48.5), Tom Johnson (20.5)

MINNESOTA WILD

(entering Tuesday’s game)

Games played: Mikko Koivu (639), Jared Spurgeon (624), Ryan Suter (571), Jonas Brodin (526), Zach Parise (484)

Goals: Parise (181), Jason Zucker (130), Koivu (124), Nino Niederreiter (110), Eric Staal (107)

Assists: Koivu (321), Suter (279), Mikael Granlund (224), Spurgeon (191), Parise (179)

Points: Koivu (445), Parise (360), Suter (328), Granlund (317), Spurgeon (264)

Penalty minutes: Koivu (318), Clayton Stoner (284), Suter (255), Kyle Brodziak (250), Brad Staubitz (246)

Saves: Devan Dubnyk (8,189), Niklas Backstrom (4,494), Darcy Kuemper (2,372), Alex Stalock (1,740), Josh Hardin (1,607)

Wins: Dubnyk (172), Backstrom (75), Kuemper (41), Harding (32), Stalock (26)

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

Games played: Gorgui Dieng (480), Andrew Wiggins (426), Ricky Rubio (353), Karl-Anthony Towns (346), Nikola Pekovic (271)

Points: Wiggins (8,412), Towns (7,796), Kevin Love (5,248), Dieng (3,781), Rubio (3,653)

Rebounds: Towns (4,100), Love (3,061), Dieng (2,971), Wiggins (1,843), Pekovic (1,807)

Assists: Rubio (2,991), Jeff Teague (1,012), Wiggins (952), Luke Ridnour (947), Towns (940)

3-pointers: Wiggins (486), Towns (475), Love (403), Zach LaVine (300), Rubio (238)

Steals: Rubio (747), Wiggins (425), Dieng (404), Corey Brewer (294), Towns (269)

Blocks: Towns (510), Dieng (474), Wiggins (254), Darko Milicic (165), Pekovic (151)

MINNESOTA LYNX

Games played: Lindsay Whalen (283), Maya Moore (271), Seimone Augustus (265), Rebekkah Brunson (261) Monica Wright (161)

Points: Moore (4,984), Augustus (3,651), Whalen (3,233), Brunson (2,463), Fowles (2,458)

Rebounds: Brunson (2,158), Moore (1,589), Fowles (1,500), Whalen (982), Augustus (782)

Assists: Whalen (1,381), Moore (895), Augustus (665), Brunson (391) Wright (281)

3-pointers: Moore (530), Augustus (133), Whalen (83), Wright (71), Lexie Brown (52)

Steals: Moore (451), Brunson (266), Whalen (225), Fowles (187), Augustus (163)

Blocks: Fowles (245), Brunson (176), Moore (176)

MINNESOTA UNITED FC

(leaders in MLS era)

Games played: Miguel Ibarra (84)

Minutes: Michael Boxall (6,537)

Goals: Darwin Quintero (21), Christian Ramirez (21)

Assists: Quintero (20)

Shots: Quintero (159)

Fouls committed: Rasmus Schuller (83)

Wins: Bobby Shuttleworth (19)

Shutouts: Vito Mannone (11)

Saves: Shuttleworth (219)

MININESOTA WHITECAPS

(leaders in NWHL era)

Games played: Allie Thunstrom (28), Amanda Leveille (28), Amanda Boulier (28), Jonna Curtis (25), Chelsey Brodt-Rosenthal (25)

Goals: Thunstrom (15), Curtis (14), Nicole Schammel (7), Kendall Coyne-Schofield (7), Kate McGovern (6)

Assists: Boulier (20), Curtis (18), Lee Stecklein (10), Thunstrom (9), Coyne-Schofield (8)

Points: Curtis (32), Boulier (26), Thunstrom (24), Coyne-Schofield (15), Schammel (14)