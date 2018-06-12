In his third season, it looks like Jose Berrios has finally arrived.

We’ve covered his emergence as the Minnesota Twins’ ace before. In just his third season, Berrios’ starts are rapidly becoming appointment television.

Berrios logged his second complete game of the season last week, fanning 10 with no walks in a win over the Chicago White Sox.

He was flawless through five innings, and faced just nine batters from the seventh on. That last bit has been a theme for Berrios throughout his young career. He’s been sharp when pitching deep into a game, and has a career 2.49 ERA when pitching in the seventh or later.

However, a 10 K complete game is a first for Berrios.

It was just the 107th such game in Twins history, but the first since the Johan Santana era. Santana racked up 12 strikeouts against the Detroit Tigers on May 17, 2006, his second such game for the Twins.

Berrios is also a member of a more exclusive club.

His win over the White Sox was just the 21st time that Twins pitcher has logged a complete game with 10 or more strikeouts and no walks.

Player Date Opp Result IP H R ER BB SO BF Jose Berrios 6/7/2018 CHW W 7-2 9 6 2 2 0 10 31 Eric Milton 8/1/2002 CHW W 6-0 9 3 0 0 0 11 31 Brad Radke 4/14/1998 TBR W 8-2 9 9 2 2 0 11 36 Brad Radke 7/20/1997 OAK W 1-0 9 5 0 0 0 10 30 Kevin Tapani 6/24/1992 CAL W 11-0 9 2 0 0 0 10 30 Bert Blyleven 9/24/1986 KCR L 1-2 9 9 2 2 0 14 36 Bert Blyleven 5/24/1974 TEX W 9-0 9 5 0 0 0 11 32 Bert Blyleven 5/12/1971 BOS W 1-0 9 7 0 0 0 11 33 Dean Chance 8/19/1968 NYY W 1-0 9 8 0 0 0 10 33 Jim Kaat 8/16/1968 BAL W 5-2 9 9 2 2 0 12 37 Dean Chance 6/19/1968 WSA W 4-0 9 3 0 0 0 10 30 Dean Chance 9/24/1967 NYY W 9-4 9 12 4 3 0 10 38 Jim Kaat 9/18/1967 KCA W 2-0 10 6 0 0 0 12 36 Dean Chance 7/2/1967 WSA W 4-1 9 5 1 1 0 12 34 Jim Merritt 5/30/1967 NYY W 3-0 9 2 0 0 0 11 31 Jim Kaat 9/17/1966 NYY W 4-2 9 7 2 2 0 11 33 Jim Kaat 9/4/1966 NYY W 9-2 9 6 2 2 0 10 35 Jim Kaat 9/26/1965 WSA W 2-1 9 8 1 0 0 10 34 Camilo Pascual 6/26/1962 NYY W 5-0 9 9 0 0 0 12 37 Camilo Pascual 6/22/1962 LAA W 8-3 9 7 3 3 0 10 32 Jim Kaat 4/22/1962 LAA W 5-0 9 4 0 0 0 10 30

And while the Twins haven’t had much luck in that department over the last few years, such games remain a pretty rare feat in the major leagues.

Berrios is just the second pitcher in the league to go the distance with 10 strikeouts and no walks this season, joining Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals.

Overall, seven such games were recorded in 2017.

Cleveland Indians star Corey Kluber did it twice last season en route to AL Cy Young honors, while Scherzer, Rich Hill and Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Robbie Ray of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Jon Lester of the Chicago Cubs each did it once.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference