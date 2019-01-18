Rather than focus exclusively on the Minnesota Wild’s top prospects, we’re taking a look at the best players from across the State of Hockey every week.

From college to the pros, check out our recap of all the week’s events in Minnesota hockey, as we check in with college players, Wild prospects and State of Hockey alums.

Let’s take a look at our three stars of the week in the latest edition of the State of Hockey Tracker.

FIRST STAR

Kyle Rau, F, Iowa Wild (AHL)

Rau had a hat trick on Monday, scoring all of the Iowa Wild’s goals in a 3-2 win over the San Diego Gulls. And while Minnesota’s AHL affiliate isn’t technically a part of Hockey Day Minnesota, we’re still expecting something big from Rau on Saturday, when Iowa takes on the Ontario Reign. The 26-year-old’s HDM resume is pretty remarkable. Rau scored three goals to lead Eden Prairie to a 4-3 win over host Hermantown way back on Hockey Day Minnesota 2011. Rau would go on to win the Minnesota Mr. Hockey award and lead the Eagles to a state championship, scoring a memorable diving goal in triple overtime. A third-round pick of the Florida Panthers a few months later, Rau signed with Minnesota as a free agent in 2017, making his Wild debut against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Hockey Day Minnesota 2018. He picked up the secondary assist on Nate Prosser‘s goal in the second period, helping the Wild to a 5-2 win.

SECOND STAR

Jake Jaremko, F, Minnesota State (WCHA)

Jaremko had a goal and three assists over the weekend, helping Minnesota State to a road sweep of conference foe Ferris State. The sophomore forward has three goals and six assists in 19 games this season, but has come on strong in recent weeks with five points in his last three games. Jaremko was a member of the Elk River squad that beat Stillwater 4-1 on Hockey Day Minnesota 2014, scoring in the third period. For more on that game, check out our oral history of the event, as told by the players who experienced it.

THIRD STAR

Ryan Lindgren, D, New York Rangers

Lindgren, who took part in Hockey Day Minnesota 2017 during his freshman season at Minnesota, made his NHL debut on Tuesday. A native of Minneapolis, Lindgren was paired with Kevin Shattenkirk, logging 15:22 of ice time and getting some work in on the penalty kill. A second-round pick of the Boston Bruins in 2016, the 20-year-old was back in the lineup Thursday night, playing 13:58 against the Chicago Blackhawks.

AROUND THE RINK

— Sophomore forward Brannon McManus had a big weekend for the Gophers, scoring two goals and adding an assist to help Minnesota to a key sweep of Notre Dame.

— Freshman forward Blake McLaughlin also had two goals and an assist for the Gophers.

— A third-round pick of the Wild in 2018, Connor Dewar stretched his point streak to nine games with an assist on Saturday. The Everett Silvertips captain is tied for fifth in the WHL with 29 goals in 40 games.

— Alexander Khovanov (another third-round pick of the Wild last year) hasn’t scored in his last six games, but had three assists Sunday in a 4-1 win over the Charlottetown Islanders.